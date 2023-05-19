The Expendables 4 is the long-awaited follow up to Sylvester Stallone’s franchise revered by many action movie fanatics. Stallone created The Expendables in 2010 to give new life to forgotten action heroes whilst also bringing in fresh, emerging Hollywood talent. Every sequel that landed after the first movie saw Stallone continue to inflate the impressive cast, through a mix of formidable action stars like Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and hot rising stars of the moment.
After a 9-year hiatus between movies, Stallone has handed over the reins to a trio of screenwriters and has taken a small role in the movie. While Stallone has shifted his focus to a dramatic TV effort with Tulsa King, he has insisted that The Expendables 4 will absolutely up the ante as with previous installments. Here’s everything we know about The Expendables 4.
What The Expendables 4 Will Be About
With every The Expendables movie that passes, the tough team of mercenaries find their skills put to the ultimate test and are usually outgunned and outnumbered. And The Expendables 4 is set to be no different. After squaring off with an arms dealer, The Expendables find themselves up against a whole army in this adventure. However, it may be possible that Sylvester Stallone’s character, Barney Ross, isn’t along for the full ride this time around.
Stallone is renowned for sharing behind the scenes glimpses of his projects through his social media channels. On his official Instagram page, Sly told his followers that the movie is a passing of the torch to Jason Statham’s character Lee Christmas. In fact, the movie’s working title was actually “The Expendables: A Christmas Story”. So, The Expendables 4 will likely have a big focus on Statham’s character.
The Big Names Coming To The Expendables 4
With Sylvester Stallone having last billing on the movie’s poster, and Statham taking the top spot, it seems that the filmmakers are looking to expand the cast further to make up for Stallone’s lack of screen time. With every new Expendables movie that is released, the casting is always juiced up to keep up with its original phenomenal cast of action heros. This time around, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has boarded, alongside Tony Jaa, and Megan Fox.
Will The Expendables 4 Be The End Of The Franchise
With Sylvester Stallone passing on the lead role to Jason Statham, this brings up the question of whether his character dies in the movie. If he does, The Expendables 4 could very well focus on a revenge mission plot that requires a whole new group of mercenaries to come on board and help carry out the task. Depending on the success, the group of trained killers could live to fight another day. In today’s world of streaming, it’s possible that a spin-off movie or TV series could find a home somewhere. However, there is no information to suggest that as of yet.
When The Expendables 4 Will Release
The Expendables 4 is set for release on September 22, 2023. Given that the movie was originally set for a December release under its original working title, The Expendables: A Christmas Story, it will be interesting to see how the story plays out. There is no trailer as of yet but all three original installments can be watched across streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.
