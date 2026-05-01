64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

At the kitchen table, you need hope. Hope that the frozen pizza you bought at the store or the burger you ordered for delivery will look at least somewhat like what it was advertised.
But the fact of the matter is that what you see is not always what you get. (Photoshop and greed are an evil but effective duo.) In that sense, feeding yourselves can feel like a lottery.
To help you prepare for the possible wins and losses, we collected a list of some of the most memorable food expectations vs. reality moments we found online. Just beware, it might affect your appetite in all sorts of ways.
#1 Just Trust Us
Image source: 8bitsuperhero
#2 Still Ate It
Image source: Terry_Eats_A_Banana
#3 What I Got Today
Image source: Limp_Professional571
#4 Nothing Prepared Me For What I Saw When I Opened This Box
Image source: jgwentworth-877
#5 Friends Of Friends Ordered Uber Eats
Image source: Top-Grab-7660
#6 Custard Steam Buns
Bonus points- text at the bottom saying “product images only for reference purpose, the specific kind prevail” whatever cryptic second part is supposed to mean lol
Image source: dumplingslover23
#7 These Crazy Color Candies
Didn’t expect them to look so good! They taste great too. Each color has a different flavor
Image source: YOURPANFLUTE
#8 Turtle Shaped Crackers
Image source: summerchild__
#9 What Do You Guys Think?
I think it turned out great! Remember that the box has to close that’s why I think the leafs weren’t made that long.
Image source: Cawlaw92
#10 The Inspiration And How It Turned Out
Image source: snappyturnip
#11 Nailed It!
Image source: EstonianMuskrat
#12 Oh Nooooo😭
Image source: Crafty-Enthusiasm-43
#13 Looks Just Like The Picture 🔥
Image source: LetgomyCheetos23
#14 Love King Sized Candy
Image source: ActiveMysterious8242
#15 Burger King Is Selling Hollow Chicken Sandwiches
Image source: Constant-Acadia-6772
#16 Bang On
Image source: juggling-buddha
#17 It Was Delicious And This Is Just Funny
Image source: helterrskelterr
#18 My Friend Made Me A Biblically Accurate Angel Cake From A Pic I Sent Her. I Think She Did A Great Job!
Image source: st0dad
#19 Shout Out To Dunkin For This Massive Sandwich!
Image source: desmithers-ace
#20 Friendlys Ice Cream
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Dolly Parton’s Original Whipped Cheesecake
Image source: BeachStilletos
#22 How It Was Advertised vs. What I Got
Image source: Maleficent-Peace-347
#23 Expectation vs. Reality Part 2
Image source: Maleficent-Peace-347
#24 Was Pleasantly Surprised
Image source: Noobgoon
#25 Selling Plates Like This Should Be Illegal 😭
Image source: Kmama44
#26 I Just Buy This From Crave And They Forgot The Noodle Wtf
Image source: Skate_QG
#27 Pineapple Popsicle
Image source: losark
#28 Buttery Blueberry Buttons
Image source: Fadelox
#29 Exactly What I Wanted!
Image source: Yesterdaysmeow
#30 Wife Just Opened These:
Image source: SecretlyHiddenSelf
#31 The Cake That Was Delivered Versus The Cake That My Sister Ordered For My Birthday 😂
I’m not even kidding, it’s one of the best birthday cakes I have received. Because the joy it brought was unparalleled. I laughed so much each time I looked at that one angry bee and the sorry state of the other one. My sister was furious. She wrote an angry email to the bakery even though I kept telling her it was not required, because this cake was so special in it’s own way 😂 the original would never have been so memorable!
Image source: Ok-Guest-7832
#32 I Have So Many Questions
Image source: SL_Rowland
#33 Had Lofty Goals To Make This Bread
inadequate kitchen/skills + tired = this monstrosity :(
couldn’t even eat it – came out basically raw and tossed it after all that time & effort
Image source: sausage22
#34 I’m Never Buying One Of These Again
Image source: albatross49
#35 Ordered “Cheesy Garlic Bread” From A Local Diner
Image source: yippeee2
#36 This, Uhh… Hot Dog
Image source: sushee98
#37 Contains At Least 50% Florets
Image source: MinuteMaidMarian
#38 Let’s Try The Newman’s Pizza On Sale For $3.99
It was really good and I LOVE the little packet of salami! I did add some fresh basil since it was lacking in that. Cooked on oven rack for 10 minutes and was great. A very small area of crust was too hard to enjoy, but otherwise it was perfect. The sauce is yummy.
Image source: Equivalent-Energy-26
#39 Oh.. Okay
Image source: trashgoblin9000
#40 $23 Dubai Chocolate
Image source: Unusual_Hurry6943
#41 This Pizza I Got For $1.75
Image source: Weary_World
#42 Redemption Of The Pulled Pork
Image source: quinyd
#43 Banana Ice Cream
Image source: unbreaklion
#44 What The Restaurant Advertised vs. What I Received
Image source: RipePeach
#45 My Kid’s Expectation
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#46 I Was A Little Shook
Image source: Thats1FingNiceKitty
#47 McDonald’s Cheese Dunk’s False Advertising
Image source: ilovechikim_nuggets
#48 The Easter Hunt Is Going To Be Way Easier Than I Expected
Image source: PestoPls
#49 My Aim Versus What I Achieved For My Kid’s Birthday Cake 🐔
Image source: kazzah31
#50 First Time Working With Fondant
Image source: hazelzel
#51 The Rice Krispies Chocolate Chinless Cookies I Saw On TikTok vs. How They Turned Out
Image source: Lifetimemovieclips
#52 Great Effort On This Chick
Image source: GoAgainKid
#53 Chicken Taco At IKEA Sweden
Image source: [deleted]
#54 I Felt A Little Bamboozled. But Not Entirely Mad. 😂
Image source: Foodie_dreams
#55 Cake We Wanted vs. Cake We Got
Image source: hypnotists
#56 Stouffer’s Romano Crusted Chicken
Image source: Dry-Double-6845
#57 Wasted Money
Image source: bandwhoring
#58 Friends Baby Shower Cake
Image source: yolk3d
#59 30th Birthday Cake
Image source: kisforkatface
#60 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…
Image source: migasfire
#61 Angel Hair Chocolate I Got From My Local Mall
Image source: Lifetimemovieclips
#62 Cookie Cake For Dog Party
Image source: mattteg99
#63 My Kid Was Disappointed To Say The Least
Image source: RoseThorn82
#64 Spongebob Grocery Store Creation Passed
Image source: Cawlaw92
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