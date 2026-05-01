64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

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At the kitchen table, you need hope. Hope that the frozen pizza you bought at the store or the burger you ordered for delivery will look at least somewhat like what it was advertised.

But the fact of the matter is that what you see is not always what you get. (Photoshop and greed are an evil but effective duo.) In that sense, feeding yourselves can feel like a lottery.

To help you prepare for the possible wins and losses, we collected a list of some of the most memorable food expectations vs. reality moments we found online. Just beware, it might affect your appetite in all sorts of ways.

#1 Just Trust Us

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: 8bitsuperhero

#2 Still Ate It

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Terry_Eats_A_Banana

#3 What I Got Today

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Limp_Professional571

#4 Nothing Prepared Me For What I Saw When I Opened This Box

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: jgwentworth-877

#5 Friends Of Friends Ordered Uber Eats

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Top-Grab-7660

#6 Custard Steam Buns

Bonus points- text at the bottom saying “product images only for reference purpose, the specific kind prevail” whatever cryptic second part is supposed to mean lol

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: dumplingslover23

#7 These Crazy Color Candies

Didn’t expect them to look so good! They taste great too. Each color has a different flavor

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: YOURPANFLUTE

#8 Turtle Shaped Crackers

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: summerchild__

#9 What Do You Guys Think?

I think it turned out great! Remember that the box has to close that’s why I think the leafs weren’t made that long.

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Cawlaw92

#10 The Inspiration And How It Turned Out

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: snappyturnip

#11 Nailed It!

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: EstonianMuskrat

#12 Oh Nooooo😭

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Crafty-Enthusiasm-43

#13 Looks Just Like The Picture 🔥

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: LetgomyCheetos23

#14 Love King Sized Candy

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: ActiveMysterious8242

#15 Burger King Is Selling Hollow Chicken Sandwiches

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Constant-Acadia-6772

#16 Bang On

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: juggling-buddha

#17 It Was Delicious And This Is Just Funny

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: helterrskelterr

#18 My Friend Made Me A Biblically Accurate Angel Cake From A Pic I Sent Her. I Think She Did A Great Job!

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: st0dad

#19 Shout Out To Dunkin For This Massive Sandwich!

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: desmithers-ace

#20 Friendlys Ice Cream

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Dolly Parton’s Original Whipped Cheesecake

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: BeachStilletos

#22 How It Was Advertised vs. What I Got

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-Peace-347

#23 Expectation vs. Reality Part 2

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-Peace-347

#24 Was Pleasantly Surprised

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Noobgoon

#25 Selling Plates Like This Should Be Illegal 😭

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Kmama44

#26 I Just Buy This From Crave And They Forgot The Noodle Wtf

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Skate_QG

#27 Pineapple Popsicle

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: losark

#28 Buttery Blueberry Buttons

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Fadelox

#29 Exactly What I Wanted!

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Yesterdaysmeow

#30 Wife Just Opened These:

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: SecretlyHiddenSelf

#31 The Cake That Was Delivered Versus The Cake That My Sister Ordered For My Birthday 😂

I’m not even kidding, it’s one of the best birthday cakes I have received. Because the joy it brought was unparalleled. I laughed so much each time I looked at that one angry bee and the sorry state of the other one. My sister was furious. She wrote an angry email to the bakery even though I kept telling her it was not required, because this cake was so special in it’s own way 😂 the original would never have been so memorable!

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Guest-7832

#32 I Have So Many Questions

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: SL_Rowland

#33 Had Lofty Goals To Make This Bread

inadequate kitchen/skills + tired = this monstrosity :(
couldn’t even eat it – came out basically raw and tossed it after all that time & effort

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: sausage22

#34 I’m Never Buying One Of These Again

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: albatross49

#35 Ordered “Cheesy Garlic Bread” From A Local Diner

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: yippeee2

#36 This, Uhh… Hot Dog

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: sushee98

#37 Contains At Least 50% Florets

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: MinuteMaidMarian

#38 Let’s Try The Newman’s Pizza On Sale For $3.99

It was really good and I LOVE the little packet of salami! I did add some fresh basil since it was lacking in that. Cooked on oven rack for 10 minutes and was great. A very small area of crust was too hard to enjoy, but otherwise it was perfect. The sauce is yummy.

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Equivalent-Energy-26

#39 Oh.. Okay

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: trashgoblin9000

#40 $23 Dubai Chocolate

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Unusual_Hurry6943

#41 This Pizza I Got For $1.75

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Weary_World

#42 Redemption Of The Pulled Pork

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: quinyd

#43 Banana Ice Cream

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: unbreaklion

#44 What The Restaurant Advertised vs. What I Received

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: RipePeach

#45 My Kid’s Expectation

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448

#46 I Was A Little Shook

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Thats1FingNiceKitty

#47 McDonald’s Cheese Dunk’s False Advertising

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: ilovechikim_nuggets

#48 The Easter Hunt Is Going To Be Way Easier Than I Expected

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: PestoPls

#49 My Aim Versus What I Achieved For My Kid’s Birthday Cake 🐔

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: kazzah31

#50 First Time Working With Fondant

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: hazelzel

#51 The Rice Krispies Chocolate Chinless Cookies I Saw On TikTok vs. How They Turned Out

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Lifetimemovieclips

#52 Great Effort On This Chick

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: GoAgainKid

#53 Chicken Taco At IKEA Sweden

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#54 I Felt A Little Bamboozled. But Not Entirely Mad. 😂

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Foodie_dreams

#55 Cake We Wanted vs. Cake We Got

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: hypnotists

#56 Stouffer’s Romano Crusted Chicken

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Double-6845

#57 Wasted Money

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: bandwhoring

#58 Friends Baby Shower Cake

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: yolk3d

#59 30th Birthday Cake

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: kisforkatface

#60 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: migasfire

#61 Angel Hair Chocolate I Got From My Local Mall

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Lifetimemovieclips

#62 Cookie Cake For Dog Party

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: mattteg99

#63 My Kid Was Disappointed To Say The Least

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: RoseThorn82

#64 Spongebob Grocery Store Creation Passed

64 ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Food Fails And Successes That Prove You Never Know What You’ll Get (New Pics)

Image source: Cawlaw92

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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