Everything We Know about The Alienist Season 3

Over the years, the entertainment industry has produced countless period pieces. However, that has never been one quite like The Alienist. Set in New York City in the 1800s, the series is a thriller that deals with the hunt for a person who is murdering young male prostitutes. Not only does the series have a gripping storyline, but it also has a very talented cast who does an amazing job bringing their characters to life. Now with two successful seasons on the books, fans are hoping that The Alienist isn’t finished yet. Although the season hasn’t been officially renewed just yet, there are lots of people who are looking forward to it. Keep reading to learn everything we know about season 3 of The Alienist.
Season 2 Of The Alienist
In the interest of avoiding spoilers, we won’t go into detail about what went down during season two of The Alienist. However, we will let you know that it was awesome. The second season premiered in the summer of 2020 and consisted of eight episodes. The season currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is slightly higher than season one. In his review of the season, Adam Chitwood of Collider wrote, “…sometimes all you want is a really compelling murder mystery with high production value and compelling characters, and in that way The Alienist: Angel of Darkness delivers.”
What’s Going On With Season Three of The Alienist?
The story of The Alieniest was so interesting that some people may not realize that it was actually intended to be a just a mini-series. The series is based on a book of the same name by Caleb Carr. There are only two books in the series which likely has something to do with the fact that The Alieniest hasn’t been renewed. If the show does end up coming back, the writers would essentially be starting from scractch which may not be something they’re interested in doing. According to Deadline, The Alienist’s showrunner, Stuart Carolan said, “We need to wait for Caleb Carr to write a third book. My understanding is that he is writing a third book so you just have to wait and see.” If you’ve ever fallen in love with a TV show, you know that waiting for it to get renewed can be very stressful. Now that we’re more than a year beyond the start and end of season two, lots of fans of The Alieniest have started to get a little antsy. However, the fact that the series hasn’t been canceled could be a promising sign that it’ll eventually be brought back. Hopefully, however, they don’t wait too long to make a decision. The reality is that viewers tend to have short attention spans and shows can easily lose momentum if they decide to wait too long in between seasons. Sure, the show may not have gotten as many viewers as the network was hoping for, but it’s built a very dedicated fan base and there’s a very good chance that it will continue to grow if the show is brought back for another season.
Who Would Be In The Cast?
There’s no official information on who would be part of the cast during season three, but some of the stars have already expressed interest in doing another season of the show. At the same time, however, the main cast seems to have other projects in the works at the moment. This could lead to scheduling conflicts if the show does end up getting renewed. At the end of the day, jobs in the industry can be hard to come by, so actors can’t be expected to put things on hold in the hopes that a project they’re been working on gets renewed.
What Would Season 3 Be About?
Since there is no third book at the moment and the show’s renewal hangs in the balance, there’s no information on what a third season would be about if it were to exist. However, there’s plenty of room for the story to grow and viewers are hoping that the show continues to do so for many seasons. Some fans are already trying to think of a good direction for the next season to take. In a Reddit thread, a user named Tommy_Tinkrem, said, “The ending would allow them to get back to it a couple of years later. In fact having some time passing just would make it more interesting, just like the second season felt a lot more plausible when not being watched back to back with the first. I wonder whether they have that in their minds.” For now, though, fans will just have to hang on and hope for the best. Perhaps that third season will be coming along sooner than we all think.