Everything We Know About MobLand Season 2

MobLand season 2 is officially on the way. With a stellar cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, the first season captured global attention and widespread acclaim. With 2.2 million viewers on its first day and 8.8 million in its first week, this sizzling crime drama series shattered the record for the largest worldwide series launch in Paramount+ history when it debuted on March 30, 2025.
Across ten episodes, showrunner Ronan Bennett, co-writer Jez Butterworth, and producer/director Guy Ritchie delivered a multi-layered story that centres on the Harrigan crime family and their gang war with rival family, the Stevensons. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger as Harrigan family fixer Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) took a knife to the chest by his wife. With Hardy confirmed to return for season 2, we know he lives to fight another day. But what else is in store? Here’s everything we know so far.
MobLand Season 1 Recap
The finale of MobLand season 1 was violent and explosive, seeing the Harrigan family emerge victorious in the battle with the Stevensons. However, an internal power struggle was left bubbling with Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) sitting in jail while their grandson Eddie (Anson Boon) sports a cocksure ego as he desires to take the reins. With Eddie manipulated by Maeve, he starts to square off with Harry, believing he isn’t a true Harrigan. Meanwhile, Harry is left in debt to the ruthless Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) after calling in a favour that helped the Harrigans defeat the Stevensons.
Plot Details for MobLand Season 2
While plot details for season 2 are being kept under wraps, there is some information to be dissected from certain cast members. On March 28, 2026, Emmett J. Scanlan, who plays the loyal Harrigan family enforcer Paul O’Donnell, took to Instagram to announce that he had wrapped up filming. Talking about his “sublime” experience in front of the camera, he didn’t give much away in terms of plot but promised a ramp up for second season. He said that season 2 is “season 1 on steroids”, and “ambitious” and “fast moving”.
Who Will Star in Season 2?
Tom Hardy will once again take the lead for season 2. He will be joined by returning cast members Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Anson Boon, Joanne Froggatt, and Paddy Considine. As of writing, two new cast members are confirmed to be boarding as series regulars.
Known for his roles in films like The Outfit and Operation Mincemeat, Johnny Flynn is an actor who brings captivating intensity to every role. Before joining MobLand, he will be seen as Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s Harry Potter TV series. Also boarding MobLand season 2 is Ophelia Lovibond, known for roles in movies like No Strings Attached, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the popular Starz series, Minx.
When Will MobLand Season 2 Arrive?
Cameras began rolling for MobLand season 2 in November, 2025. Production was first spotted on Tyrella Beach, Co Down, Northern Ireland – confirming that the Harrigan compound will feature heavily in the season. Filming crews were also spotted in Mallorca, Spain in January 2026. By March 2026, filming was still underway when Tom Hardy was sighted in Hackney, London – letting us know his character is alive and well. Food vendor Bülent Cinel described his experience meeting Hardy: “When I asked for permission to take a photo with him, he was very nice and agreed. I am a big fan of him. His personality is very gentle and courteous. I noticed that the same scene was filmed multiple times, which showed me how challenging filming a movie can be.”
Season 2 is now in its post-production stage. The season will again comprise of 10 episodes with Guy Ritchie taking time out of his hectic schedule to direct an unspecified amount of episodes. Ritchie is also in post-production for his Anthony Hopkins-led thriller, Wife and Dog. Before then, his action thriller In the Grey will hit movie theaters on May 15, 2026. Season 1 director Daniel Syrkin is also confirmed to be returning.
Currently, there is no official release date for MobLand season 2. However, the overall consensus is that it can expected in late 2026-early 2027. Meanwhile, season 1 is still performing well on Paramount+, frequently appearing in the top 10 streaming charts.
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