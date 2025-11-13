22 Times Optical Illusions Almost Gave People A Heart Attack

Maybe we watched too many horror movies as kids, or maybe it’s just an evolutionary advantage to be wary of danger when it isn’t necessarily there, but we can all remember that sudden feeling of terror when the shadow of a tree flashes across a window.
“Who’s there!” Is our first reaction. Because we are programmed to see faces and other human features quickly, that innocent branch swaying in the wind can quickly become the sinister hand of an ax murderer. It works for other threats too. Are you afraid of spiders? Then perhaps you might begin to ‘see’ them everywhere until you get a closer look and realize that it’s just a hairclip. Better to be safe than sorry though, am I right?
We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of times when people got freaked out by everyday things and while some of them are understandably scary, others are just plain hilarious. Scroll down below to check these creepy photos of optical illusions out for yourself, and share your own stories in the comments!
#1 That Paralyzing Moment When You Forget To Breathe Because You’re So Darn Scared… I Forgot I Put My Hair Clip There
Image source: Your Singing Nurse
#2 I Thought I Saw A Woman Dressed As A Handmaid About To Jump From A Building. I Called 911
Image source: itsmeCaseyMc
#3 I Left My Boots At The Back Door. When I Was Walking Back Outside I Nearly Had A Heart Attack
Image source: WesleyRJ95
#4 I Need To Find The Lady Who Hanged This Freak. Gave Me A Heart Attack…
Image source: LadyRaptor
#5 Slept Over My Moms House Last Night And This Scared Me More Then I Would Like To Admit
Image source: NotHerebrb
#6 Walked Into My Room And Saw That My Pillows And Blanket Had Tangled Up Like This. I Almost Had A Heart Attack
Image source: ThisIsHowIShowMyLove
#7 My Wife Tossed A Comforter On A Chair To Dry, I Nearly Had A Heart Attack
Image source: schrute_beet_farms
#8 Had A Mini Heart Attack When I Looked Up And Saw This. Trampoline Developed A Hole. She Thought It Was Hilarious
Image source: Cerebos
#9 My Friend’s Way Of Drying Shoes Scared Me A Bit. I Thought She Was Hanging Out Her 11th Floor Window
Image source: amandalauren16
#10 This Was On The Side Of My Friends House, Scared The Crap Out Of Me
Image source: drivetothebeat
#11 “Head” On Beach After Sandy
Image source: harrysp
#12 Saw This After My SO Gasped. Scared The Hell Out Of Us. This Is Mannequin
Image source: Jimitheexploder
#13 When Your Lamp Gives You A Heart Attack
Image source: Nizzler
#14 Early When I Arrived Home, I Saw A Strange Figure Standing In My Window. Terrified, I Called The Police And They Did A Search Of My House. The Culprit? My Hanging Laundry
Image source: mew1994
#15 Every Time I Come Home Late My Neighbor’s Burglar-Proofing Cardboard Cutout Gives Me A Minor Heart Attack
Image source: Eldeee
#16 Hung My Hip Waders Up In The Basement. Scared The S**t Out Of My Wife When She Went To Go Down There
Image source: atodaso
#17 Came Home Late And Found This Sitting On The Edge Of My Bed. I Now Know What It’s Like To Be Too Scared To Move
Image source: pacmaneatsfruit
#18 Scared The Crap Out Of Me This Morning
Image source: Rkblack12
#19 Was Eating A Packet Of Walnuts When I Happened To Notice This… Almost Had A Heart Attack
Image source: zazzles
#20 My Mom Washed My Snuggie And Hung It Up In My Room, Almost Had A Heart Attack
Image source: Snaps4
#21 The Shadow From This Tree Scared Me
Image source: Hellakittehs
#22 Almost Had A Heart Attack
Image source: Recoverytime
