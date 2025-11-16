50 Times People Spotted “Easter Eggs” In The Most Unexpected Places (New Pics)

It may not be Easter yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of cleverly hidden eggs all around us just waiting to be discovered. If you’re a gamer, I’m sure you’re familiar with the term “Easter egg”, referring to those special little secrets and surprises planted in games for players to discover. But it turns out that we can come across these hidden gems in real life as well!

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from the In Real Life Easter Eggs subreddit, as well as an interview with gaming expert Marshall Gunnell of VGKAMI. Be sure to upvote all of the Easter eggs you would be thrilled to find, and remember to keep an eye out for any in your own life. They’re just dying to be uncovered!

#1 One In The Wall

Image source: Gibronez

#2 Oh Honey

Image source: bearjew64

#3 Ordered A Toy For My Kid. This Was On The Shipping Box

Image source: JackSixxx

#4 “This ‘Mouse Barbershop’ I Found In Malmö, Sweden”

Image source: mvd82

#5 My Jeans Have A Little Note In Them

Image source: daciticStraddle

#6 Electrical Easter Egg

Image source: TheThreeBagels

#7 It Says “Thank You Hero” In Spanish, It’s The Inside Edge Of My Medical Uniform

Image source: saix2437

#8 Tea Bag Warning

Image source: jrtaylor3006

#9 The Tube At The End Of A Roll Of Doggie Poo Bags Says “Use Bare Hand Now”

Image source: mreguy81

#10 A Subtle Nod To A Notting Hill Quote

Image source: PianoCharged

#11 Somewhere In Mexico

Image source: Travis_the_great_665

#12 This Hp Sauce Bottle With Big Ben In Scaffolding

Image source: furthestSandbag815

#13 A Hidden Message On Top Of A Truck

Image source: call_me_xale

#14 New Mattress, It Almost Kicked My Butt Unboxing It But Like Neo… “I Know Kung Fu Too”

Image source: mario24601

#15 Is It Just Me Or Are These Clothing Manufacturers Becoming Hostile?

Image source: Beakedexit47

#16 On The Back Of The Microfiber Cloth That Came With My Glasses

Image source: ReidOutLoud

#17 These Suggestions To Optimize Enjoyment Of This Beverage

Image source: CremeFraaiche

#18 Small Message On The Bottom Of Our Hand Soap

Image source: twentytwelfth

#19 Bought Some Shirts Online

Image source: pwincess_buttacwup

#20 Lil Balancing Dude Above A Gate In Tilburg, The Netherlands

Image source: IPoopedALittle1

#21 The Tag On My New Underwear

Image source: WhiteKingBleach

#22 WiFi Symbol At A BBQ Joint

Image source: thenotoriousJEP

#23 Found This On The Bottom Of A Mug

Image source: Dwayne_Hicks_LV-426

#24 Amd Chip Smiley

Image source: sexyProsimii379

#25 I Finally Found One! A Retention Pond Outside The Boeing Factory In Charleston, Sc Has A Plane Shaped Peninsula. Only Visible From Above

Image source: SuperFaceTattoo

#26 Sword In The Stone. England

Image source: aheadTest275

#27 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium

Image source: DeadlyDais59

#28 This Bag

Image source: Xanaoded

#29 This Bag Of Cookies Has An Illustration Of Their Staff On The Bottom

Image source: Bird1nternet

#30 Pot Hole Mosaic In Chicago

Image source: Ganesha811

#31 This Piano Bar Code

Image source: JackTheJukeBox

#32 The Snow Lizard

Image source: Faithfulmillrace405

#33 The Tag On My Baby’s Pants From Old Navy. So Cute!

Image source: SquidHoss

#34 Little Workers On Damaged Door

Image source: YFone

#35 The Warning On The Board Game I Bought My Mum For Christmas

Image source: RainingBlood398

#36 On The Bottom Of A Cookie Box

Image source: JamesKBoyd

#37 This Tag On My Shirt

Image source: maybachmarc

#38 Care Instructions On My Dog’s Harness

Image source: Athrynne

#39 Opened Up My Keyboard And Found This On The Case

Image source: BadAzMan

#40 One Of The Dots Is A Heart Instead!

Image source: Glad_Huffelpuffz

#41 Speakers In The Ceiling At My Local Airport

Image source: FluffiCatfish

#42 There’s A Small Cat Hiding Inside This Paper Bag

Image source: unanatkumot

#43 This Bottle Of Water Has The Logo Of The Brand (A Small Mountain) Extruded On The Bottom

Image source: st1nkf1st

#44 Something Fishy About These Storm Drains

Image source: lexi_delish

#45 Changing Battery In My Big Muff Pi Distortion Pedal

Image source: mrcoffeymaster

#46 My Local Farm Has A Pokemon Themed Corn Maze!

Image source: bzbeebih

#47 Help!

Image source: sirvar_

#48 This Guy

Image source: by_sempatix

#49 Subtle Detail At A Proctologist’s Office. I Haven’t Met Him Yet, But I Already Like This Guy

Image source: walker_not_tx

#50 Time Travelers Always Get Stuff Handed To Them…

Image source: Silent-JET

#51 Found A Life-Sized Minecraft Steve At The Sydney Opera House

#52 Tag, You’re It

#53 Nice Message On The Bottom Of My Roommate’s Soap

#54 Bought A Pair Of Socks From A Local Seller And Found A Recipe For Coconut Sambal; A Local Dish

