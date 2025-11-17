I Draw Portraits Of People And Movie Characters In My Sketchbook, And Here Are 32 Of My Best Works

My name is Gabriela Niko. I am a freelance illustrator and sketchbook artist, based in Poland. The main topic of my work is people – their beauty and the subtle emotions expressed in their faces. I create both traditionally and digitally, but the sketchbook is my favorite and most important tool for everyday studies, development, and experiments with art. This is where I can explore different mediums and styles in a quick, fresh, and playful way.

If you would like to see more of my work, visit my social media profiles. Also, if you are interested in tutorials on drawing portraits, I invite you to visit my Patreon page or Domestika, where I created my drawing course.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | doodle-traffic.com

#1

#2

Halle Bailey as Little Mermaid in the upcoming Disney movie 

#3

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in recent Netflix series

#4

#5

Natalie Portman as Mathilda in the 1994 movie ‘Leon: The Professional’

#6

#7

#8

Netflix ‘Arcane’ series main characters 

#9

Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Max (Sadie Sink) from the series ‘Strangers Things’

#10

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from “The Last of Us”

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

