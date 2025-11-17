I Draw Portraits Of People And Movie Characters In My Sketchbook, And Here Are 32 Of My Best Works

My name is Gabriela Niko. I am a freelance illustrator and sketchbook artist, based in Poland. The main topic of my work is people – their beauty and the subtle emotions expressed in their faces. I create both traditionally and digitally, but the sketchbook is my favorite and most important tool for everyday studies, development, and experiments with art. This is where I can explore different mediums and styles in a quick, fresh, and playful way.
If you would like to see more of my work, visit my social media profiles. Also, if you are interested in tutorials on drawing portraits, I invite you to visit my Patreon page or Domestika, where I created my drawing course.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | doodle-traffic.com
#1
#2
Halle Bailey as Little Mermaid in the upcoming Disney movie
#3
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in recent Netflix series
#4
#5
Natalie Portman as Mathilda in the 1994 movie ‘Leon: The Professional’
#6
#7
#8
Netflix ‘Arcane’ series main characters
#9
Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Max (Sadie Sink) from the series ‘Strangers Things’
#10
Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from “The Last of Us”
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
