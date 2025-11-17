30 Female Habits That Make Men’s Blood Boil

“I don’t care what we eat for dinner, you can decide!” This dreaded sentence seems innocent at first glance, but all too often escalates into an argument between partners or leaves one pouting and deciding not to eat at all. Why is it so hard to just ask for what we want?
Recently, men on Reddit have been pointing out bad habits they’ve noticed some women have, and being indirect is among them. Below, you’ll find a list of other behaviors that frustrate men, so whether you’re a man or a woman, enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote the habits you can’t stand either.
#1
Believing that men can read minds.
Image source: TheLandFanIn814, Jasmine Carter
#2
Acting like a b***h isn’t a cute quirky personality trait.
Image source: SirGanjaSpliffington, Labskiii
#3
Not respecting privacy or any privileged information.
Anything you tell her, or show her, you are *also* telling her friends.
Image source: mule_roany_mare, Marília Castelli
#4
Willingly give criticism but not being able to take it
Image source: GoneAWOL1, Keira Burton
#5
Most of the women in my life have simply never said they were sorry about anything. If they say something mean to me, and I get any type of emotion over it, they immediately get defensive and tell me I’m being too sensitive. Then flip it around on me, and I’m the bad guy.
Image source: NagoGmo, Timur Weber
#6
Leaving hair stuck to the shower wall, lol. Ugh.
Image source: subiewoo89, viviandnguyen_
#7
Everything my wife does is a gift from heaven. Everything I do is expected, and still not enough.
Image source: thecountnotthesaint, Alex Green
#8
They don’t seem to credit ‘men’s work’ as labor or something worth of gratitude. Like spending my day off getting her oil changed and tires rotated, all the maintenance and repairs inside and outside the house. It seems all the old ‘women’s work’ needs to be split 50-50 now that they are working but if I spend 45 minutes shoveling the driveway there isn’t any reduced duty for dishes or laundry, despite the machines doing most the work.
I’ve gotten tired of the massive disparity in gifts too.
Image source: PregnancyRoulette, Karolina Grabowska
#9
Being too indirect in communication and passive in relationships.
Image source: huuaaang, KoolShooters
#10
Taking relationship advice from unhappy or chronically single women.
Image source: serene_brutality, Alexander Suhorucov
#11
Workplace bullying. Most bullies I’ve come across have been women who think they’re justified simply because they dislike someone. Social exclusion, passive aggression, reputational destruction, pettiness, and so on. One of the worst examples I’ve seen was against a young woman who was shy and had a body most women would [die] for (this is relevant). Within the first week, half of the women in the office were gossiping about how the new girl was “weird” and “rude” because she was shy and focused on her work. Then they started mocking her for “showing off her tits and a**e” which translates as she dared to have a great body and wear clothes that fit her. She was seen being friendly with a male colleague who was everybody’s friend, so that instantly meant she was a manipulative flirt. “She knows exactly what she’s doing.” She was let go at the end of her probation because too many people said she was difficult to work with and she didn’t fit in. I’m certain she would’ve been fine if she was less attractive.
Image source: D-1-S-C-0, https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-and-woman-having-an-arguement-5711598/
#12
I’ve never had a girlfriend admit they were wrong. And it’s the exact thing they have said about men for decades.
Image source: TxAthlete42, cottonbro studio
#13
I found with last relationships girls say they were always in a relationship or two where they thought if they slept with the guy the guy would love them more. Don’t do that. If you think a guy will like or love you more if you sleep with him he’s not into you and only wants to sleep with you. Once he gets what he wants he’s gone. He might stay for a few more screws but he will ultimately leave. Some women also think if I just do more for him and love him more he will change. Nope again. You shouldn’t have to do that.
Image source: zryan3564, Ron Lach
#14
1. Imbalance of homework because “Mens work” still exists and “women’s work” is sexist. I do all serious DIY and repair jobs, I build things that need to be built for the home, I do dirty work like cleaning the tons of hair out the shower (99% not mine) I arrange and manage tradesmen in the home, and I still feel like I do the dishes and clean more.
2. Indecisiveness
3. Her being upset = my problem, me being upset = my problem, that in turn causes her to be upset which is then also my problem. Basically I’m not allowed to be upset or angry, it’s not valid, and I need to fix myself.
I love my partner immensely but these three things get to me, I’ve communicated all of them and we make progress. I’m certainly not perfect either! I do feel like these are partly cultural not personal problems to solve though.
Image source: Junglestumble, Anete Lusina
#15
Testing. Asking or doing something just to see what choice I make.
Image source: xtinarinaldi, Gustavo Fring
#16
Not being able to accept the truth about how men feel.
I cannot open up to someone who, upon hearing how something honestly makes me feel, is going to scream at me or hit me for it.
Image source: Warm_Gur8832, Alex Green
#17
Aligning the truth to their emotions. They will reject facts as the truth because it doesn’t match their feelings, which is “their truth”
Basically as their feelings change. The truth changes.
Image source: thuswindburns, Diva Plavalaguna
#18
Siding with other women by default whenever there’s a dispute between a man and a woman. I honestly just don’t get it and I’ve stopped trying to understand why. It could be social and it could be biological for all I know. But women have this incredible tendency to just herd towards other women and become world champion contortionists with how far they bend over backwards to excuse s****y behavior in other women. * When I was 19, I had my first date set up. It was a woman in my class, a simple coffee. I got stood up completely. Waited in front of the shop like an idiot for an hour. I got home and opened up to my sister about it, who told me “Well she doesn’t owe you anything.” Like, what? We agreed to be there. When I told her as much “Well maybe she was afraid to say ‘No’ to you.” Later that week at our next class I asked if something had happened, to which she responded “I was sooo tired!” When I told my sister? “See? There’s your answer.” * A long while back there was a post on the OKCupid subreddit about a woman saying a guy, at the start of their date, simply said to her “I’m sorry but you look very different from her picture.” Women jumped in to call him an a*****e, a s**thead, and so on. He actually showed up to try and explain himself, but they then jumped down his throat. Only when he showed receipts about her admitting the picture on her profile was four years and 75 pounds ago did he *finally* get a few women begrudgingly agreeing with him that maybe she should have used a more recent picture. * When I was 24, I met my at-the-time girlfriend’s group of friends. After they grilled me on a bunch of stuff, one of them started talking about how her boyfriend dumped her because she was seeing another guy on the side. Everyone in the group jumped to her defense with “Well I don’t see a ring on your finger!” and “Didn’t he only see you like twice a month?” Like, cheating on somebody is indisputably s****y behavior, but there they sat for the next 30 minutes coming up with every excuse in the book. Like, even on advice communities like AITA, people have swapped the gender on identical stories multiple times, finding that people (especially women) are much easier on women for the same behavior. Men do it too, but women’s in-group biases have been measured to be four times stronger than men’s. Simply, women will overwhelmingly stand behind a s****y woman. It drives me nuts because once you realize it, you can see it everywhere.
Image source: Huge_Buddy_2216, CoWomen
#19
I don’t know if a lot of women have this habit, but I know a few cases, the weaponization of sex. Some of my buddies wives or girlfriends will use sex as a weapon in order to coerce certain behaviour.
Image source: kevfefe69, cottonbro studio
#20
Weaponizing breakup, well maybe not all women.
But when a girl does that to me even if she doesn’t mean it, I take it very seriously. U want to give up on the relationship just like that? Fine.
Don’t use or threaten with the word breakup if you don’t mean it, for both ways. Breakup should be the last resort if anything.
Image source: 94funny, RDNE Stock project
#21
Double standards. How something can be okay for them to do but is a deal breaker if the guy does it.
Image source: jackoff-all-trades
#22
Expect the man to respect her boundaries and provide her with all her needs (emotional, physical, etc.) but absolutely refuse to reciprocate. THEN overreact and turn everything around on the man when he calls her out on her s**t or asks her to meet his needs or respect his boundaries. F*****g every relationship I’ve ever had. I’m not bitter….
Image source: AgitatedDependent791, RDNE Stock project
#23
Giving unsolicited advice to their husband. For example giving unsolicited tree trimming advice to your husband this past weekend while standing out on the deck (that your husband built). This is just an example of course.
Image source: CarlJustCarl, Blue Bird
#24
Lack of accountability Blame men when no men are involved Believe emotions to be more important than factual events
Image source: IrregularBastard, Keira Burton
#25
Going to the garden center, coming home with a bunch of seedlings,plants and then abandoning them once they get home to die slow painful deaths… unplanted and forgotten.
Image source: CrimsonMascaras, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#26
Minimizing the struggles men have because women have it worse.
Image source: domclaudio
#27
The classic two-face attitude. To each other and to other men too.
Image source: poptartwith, Charles Nunes
#28
Disrespecting their man in public
Image source: BickusDickus6969, Keira Burton
#29
Speaking negatively of men all at once. You speak truth to reality.
Image source: Slothvibes
#30
No self awareness despite claiming they are so self aware and mindful of their actions and others feelings..
They are not one bit.
Image source: Irish_Caveman
