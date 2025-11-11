Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Spoiler alert! Well, with this out of the way, we can all talk about the shocking ending of the Game of Thrones episode that aired on Sunday. People’s reactions varied from crying (like I did) to creating witty memes.

Take a look at a few of these humorous tributes to the lovable giant Hodor and tell us what your own reaction was.

#1 Hold The Door

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: StillRollingHard

#2 Some Slick Bastard Defaced This Elevator

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: Mikeamania

#3 Oh Cool, I’ve Found A Great New Door Stop For The House

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: AaronItzerott

#4 Yes!

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: faylc5946

#5 Spotted At My University

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#6 He Was The Best Of Men

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: dani3ll3braml3y

#7 Dear Whoever Did This – Not Cool

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: OriginalFunko

#8 Meanwhile At Daa Management…

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: twitter.com

#9 Just Mounted His Portrait By The Entrance

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: debbiediegesis

#10 One Time I Went To Hold The Door & It Was The Worst Decision I’ve Ever Made In My Life

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: mc_derpin

#11 Strictly No Spoilers Office Policy Has Some Loopholes..

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#12 I Walked Into Class And Saw This. I Can’t Even With This. I Really Can’t

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: ninjaneko26

#13 … And Ride

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: facebook.com

#14 We Have Fun At Fullcontact

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: coloradically

#15 Hodor Door Stopper

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: etsy.com

#16 One Does Not Simply

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#17 Wait, Wait! Hodor!

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#18 Kickstarter Idea. Hodor Door Stopper

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: niallstaines

#19 New At Ikea

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: imgur.com

#20 Quit Makin’ Me Late.

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#21 Hodor Bolt

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#22 Hold The Door Memorial Door Stop

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: Todd Blatt

#23 How We Feel This Week

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#24 Door Slamming Was Starting To Get Annoying.

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#25 Hold The Door, Frodor!

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#26 Hodoring :)

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: emag.ro

#27 F.d. Tribute

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#28 Hold These Shining Doors

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#29 Winter Is Coming… And It’s Pissed.

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#30 Couldn’t Resist To Make Mine

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#31 Winter Is Coming…

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#32 I’ve Renamed My Doorstop

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: Mr_Mathematicus

#33 It’s Good Manners To Be Mindful Of Those Behind You, And Hold The Door

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: gabcinco

#34 Look What Someone Wrote On The Doorstop At Work Today

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: robinthede

#35 Hold The Door

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#36 Irl

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#37 Cat-cosplay. Hold The Door… Still Recovering ????

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

#38 Hodor Was Here

Game of Thrones Last Episode Inspires Hilarious Reactions (39 Pics)

Image source: velomec

