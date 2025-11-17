50 People Share Things That Are Outdated, Toxic And Should Be Retired

Everyone’s approach to life is different, but there are some things many of us agree on. For example, recent economic conditions have resulted in homeownership being less attainable, while the pandemic and the Great Resignation have made us realize the value of freedom, comfort, and flexibility. We understand that celebrities can’t save us and that things need to change if we want to wake up with a smile on our faces in this ever-changing world. Interested in what that could be, Reddit user MustPlayVR made a post on the platform, asking people, “What needs to die out in 2024?” Here are some of the most popular answers, big and small.

#1

“Influencers”.

Image source: Shiftymennoknight, George Milton

#2

Kardashians – been going on for far too long.

Image source: stickman07738, kardashians

#3

The word unalive should unalive itself next year.

Image source: rydan

#4

Layoffs while CEOs get paid 300x the average employee and still get a raise 5x the % of the average employee as well.

Image source: 4inaroom, Andrea Piacquadio

#5

Lifetime politicians.

Image source: rthomas10, Joakim Honkasalo

#6

People who use their phone speakers in public

Image source: German8888888, Sofía Marquet

#7

Corporations owning everything. Bring back independant businesses

Image source: Heelgod, Chris Barbalis

#8

“Accept all cookies” as the only option

Image source: Redwoodcurtain8, Vlada Karpovich

#9

Unaffordable housing prices

Image source: Korvas576, Breno Assis

#10

war

Image source: uceenk, Pixabay

#11

politicians being able to lie with impunity

Image source: 5lippery6yp5y, Colin Lloyd

#12

Gender reveal parties where they start forest fires just to announce their unborn child’s gender like seriously, just send a text to everyone saying “it’s a boy/girl”

Image source: Wine_cheezits, Raylor Photo

#13

Social media “challenges” to break the law or hurt people.

Image source: blazze_eternal, Magnus Mueller

#14

Plastic pollution…

Image source: StrikerAli, Magda Ehlers

#15

Tipping culture

Image source: Chibibowa, Sam Dan Truong

#16

Celebrity worship

Image source: misscrimson16x, Anthony DELANOIX

#17

The tumor cells in every cancer patient

Image source: improperjack, Thirdman

#18

People being offended by everything and anything

Image source: adamski88

#19

MAGA. Vote them out or be subjugated by these Christofascist loons.

Image source: Factsaretheonlytruth

#20

Gun Violence

Image source: MSP10julia

#21

Pumping in more and more advertisements into…*everything*, even premium/paid monthly subscriptions/streaming. Sports are taking longer and longer due to more ads. More ads are being injected into everything.

It’s hard to imagine most ads are even effective at all. How many people have bought an item or service based on advertising? If anything it makes me more likely to not buy it, especially if the ad is particularly annoying or way overplayed.

Also, ad agencies used to put much more effort into ads/commercials. Commercials were never a good thing, but some used to be slightly funny or entertaining at least.

Image source: fartypicklenuts, Studio Aolani

#22

Influencers filming themselves “helping” others, you’re not helping them, you’re exploiting them for your own gain.

Image source: Andaz1

#23

Ridiculous cost of living

Image source: Appropriate-Ad1242, Karolina Grabowska

#24

“back to the office” corporate nonsense

Image source: MyKinkyCountess, Polina Zimmerman

#25

The inability of people to have common sense and be kind to one another.

Image source: DespicablePancake, Pixabay

#26

Filming everything. Filming at the gym. Playing phone speakers out loud in public. Price gouging. Rent hikes. Stagnated wages.

Image source: 999i666, lifesimply.rocks

#27

Homelessness

Image source: rudehead96

#28

Gerrymandering

Image source: LegoGal

#29

Racism and mass shooters

Image source: Flat-Appearance-5255

#30

Alpha male podcasts

Image source: everneveragain, Austin Distel

#31

Greed, it’s the main reason for a lot of bad things currently happening on our planet.

Image source: kingjasko96, Patrick Perkins

#32

Conflicts that date back to the Bible

Image source: basahahn1

#33

Corrupt politicians and billionaires

Image source: Few_Recording2102

#34

Lip and cheek injections – women are so beautiful yet they are trying so hard to look like filters. I truly wish they could be happy without that influence.

Image source: Educational_Tap4533

#35

EVERYTHING BEING CROPPED. Jesus christ i hate cropped things. If i find a cute shirt it’s cropped, cute jacket? it’s cropped. cute sweater? ITS CROPPED. i don’t care if people wear it but ITS EVERYWHERE.

Image source: get_alifer, Mike Von

#36

Daylight Savings. The one thing everyone can agree on.

Image source: Superpe0n

#37

X

Image source: marvelfan2205, Julian Christ

#38

Probably about half of the US political leaders. A bunch of out of touch rich dinosaurs should not be making decisions for us

Image source: Mjr_Payne95

#39

Still using covid as an excuse for everything going wrong. “We’re understaffed because of covid” “Prices are up because of covid” “We’re out of bread at the grocery store because covid affecting the suppliers” yea that last one was personal

Image source: currentlyatw0rk, Yoav Aziz

#40

People that facetime over their phone speaker in public

Image source: Dull_War8714

#41

Getting bullied for having a different opinion

Image source: 3StarsFan

#42

Cancel culture, specifically when it is about something that happened ages ago, at a time that behavior was not considered problematic

Image source: LaDiablaDeIlanda

#43

Bedbugs

Image source: vikstarleo123, r_neme

#44

TIKTOK

Image source: Constant_Cultural

#45

Subscription services. But they won’t. They’ll keep replacing single upfront purchases. It’s a shame.

Image source: codcksckr, freestocks

#46

5 day work weeks

Image source: kayton3000, Christin Hume

#47

Remakes.

Image source: Patient_Heron_9078

#48

Shrinkflation.

Image source: JayisBay-sed

#49

Income inequality.

Image source: AI_ElectricQT

#50

AI art

Image source: shaquille_0atm3aI

Patrick Penrose
