41 Times Bosses Didn’t Even Try And Fired Their Employees Via Text

Getting fired is tough enough on its own. But when the news comes through a cold and impersonal text message, it can be even more traumatizing.
Sure, texts are convenient, and we use them to communicate nearly everything these days. But when those little notifications carry life-changing news, it can feel almost dystopian.
Lots of workers have been sharing online how they’ve lost their jobs over a simple text message. Some were even locked out of their official accounts with zero explanation.
Bored Panda has rounded up the most shocking screenshots, and they’re as brutal as you’d imagine.
#1 My Boss Fired Me For His Own Mistake
Unfortunately, there aren’t any laws in Oklahoma requiring employers to give their employees advanced notice when it comes to scheduling. We didn’t do set schedules; it was always different week to week. I waited all week for the schedule to come out; my coworkers even reminded my boss to post it. So Monday comes and goes, and my schedule for Tuesday-Sunday still hasn’t been posted. At that point, I’m assuming I’m not working on Tuesday, so I make other plans. My boss posted the schedule at 6:30 am on Tuesday and expected me to be in by 10:00 am. This was his reaction when I said no. He called me a “huge loser” and said the only reason I stood up to him was that my wife told me to and then threatened to fire me over his own mistake. I am very curious to know how other people feel about this.
Image source: Myst9rE
#2 17-Year-Old Employee Ends Up In ER Before Scheduled Shift, Her Mother And Grandmother Both Call In On Her Behalf. Still Gets Fired For Not Personally Calling In
My daughter fainted this morning and ended up in the ER. We were there all morning, and she still doesn’t feel well.
She works at South Haven, and as soon as the incident occurred, they were told. They asked for a doctor’s note, so I brought it to them personally, and the owner was extremely rude, and I was told that she needs to call.
Image source: UnsupervisedMink
#3 I Don’t Normally Fire People Over Text, But I Wanted Everything In Writing With This Guy
Image source: _The_dude_abides185
These days, it seems like you get a message from your boss just as frequently as you get a meme from a friend. At least that’s the reality for most workers.
New research shows that 57% of companies now communicate with frontline workers via text, up 13 points from last year.
The survey, which was conducted with 1,000 frontline employees across various US industries, found that employees aged 18–24 say they prefer receiving updates from their bosses via text instead of email or face-to-face.
#4 Got Fired Today
Just started a new job after moving across the country three weeks ago. Got hired on the spot, worked since opening night, and then received this text this morning, two hours before my shift. I genuinely have no words. The entire time I worked there, the manager was nothing but belittling. She had a horrible attitude but seemed to single me out in particular, no matter what I did with passive-aggressive language and behavior. I’ve never been fired before, so this is quite a blow. “Don’t fit the culture”? Like, what does that even mean? I was given no warning whatsoever, and now I’m out of a job. I’m not surprised, as this was a small town, and 90% of the employees are related to or well-known to the owner. There’s so much I want to say to them, but at the end of the day, I’m just hoping they give me my last check.
Image source: –Marmalade–
#5 I Got Fired For Being In The Hospital
I got fired this week because I was in the hospital the day of my scheduled shift. I’ve never missed a shift before this. I’m currently looking for a new DSP at my location. I am beyond upset as I’ve never been fired before.
Image source: sativasbaby
There are several known reasons why texting is becoming the go-to official communication tool.
Hybrid and remote work are now common, especially since the pandemic. Which means mobile communication, whether SMS, WhatsApp, or a company app, lets employees stay connected wherever they are.
Texting also helps send info in an instant, whereas phone calls can go to voicemail, and emails can sit unread for hours.
It also enables real dialogue, not just one-way broadcasting.
#6 Did I Just Get Fired? I Am Also Scheduled On Friday, And I Let Multiple People Know About 20 Minutes Before My Shift Started
Image source: KyleKoffman
#7 Got Fired Over $5
I work at a small sushi restaurant. We have two ways to give tips, one being on the receipts and one tip jar on our sushi bar (which you’d think would be for the sushi chefs). BTW, all of our kitchen/ sushi workers are immigrants. typically we give all the tips from the jar to my manager at the end of the night when she closes, and I had been under the impression for two years that she had given the sushi bar chefs (which is one guy who has consistently stayed and carried the restaurant) their rightful tips. That’s what she told me, until I started counting tips myself. In more recent months i had been told by my coworkers about their actual pay, and how they do not receive their given tips.
Anyway, we had a $5 tip from someone the other day and were closed yesterday, so I had the super wonderful great idea that I should give my coworker his tips this time.
I got a call from my manager this evening, and she prefaced the call saying “is there anything you need to tell me?” i didn’t hide the fact i had given the tip to my coworker after it seemed like that’s what she was alluding to, still “naively” under the impression that they get their due tips, even though i was told they don’t. She said, “no what do you think should be the next step now?” I said maybe a deduction in pay or to take away the amount I had given to him.
Then I got this text.
Image source: Agitated_Ad_5822
#8 No Warning Of Termination, And The Manager Texted Me This
Image source: Blondemenaces
Texting has an extremely high engagement rate compared with email.
Stats show that around 90% of texts are opened within minutes, while emails often go unread for hours or even days.
Then there are deskless workers, who comprise 70-80% of the global workforce. They are mostly frontline and gig workers in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.
Texts reach them directly on their phones without needing a login, app, or internet connection.
For example, a warehouse supervisor can update schedules in seconds, and construction crews can get urgent weather alerts without delay.
#9 My Manager Texted Me This To Terminate My Employment
Image source: No-Cherry-5817
#10 Fired For “Behavior”
A few days ago, my supervisor informed me that I would have to take on the responsibilities of two people, and I refused. I also expressed how I felt about it. I was the only one in the company who spoke up and said what I thought. As a manager, I even encouraged my team to stand up for themselves if they felt like they were being mistreated in any way. I guess they realized I wasn’t someone who would just stay quiet, do my job, and accept any nonsense they threw at me. So, they fired me without warning via text.
Image source: AppropriateOpening49
#11 Is It Normal To Be Fired Over Text After Two Days At A New Job?
Image source: TriforceHero1998
Digitalization has definitely overtaken human interaction, even in challenging and potentially life-changing moments.
According to a 2026 survey, 29% of American workers said they were fired by email, and 28% were fired over a phone call.
Only 30% were let go during a personal, face-to-face interaction.
#12 Ever Get Fired Via Breakup-Style Text?
Image source: Meeghan__
#13 Got Fired For Taking A Sick Day
I called in sick, in my 6 months of working there id only ever taken 1 sick day, and this was going to be my second. I called in through the agency because I can’t communicate with the manager myself, and after about 5 minutes I got a text from someone at the company who I’d become Very close with telling me that the lady who runs my station had run into the manager’s office yelling about how I’m never there and how I was late 3 times the week before (those 3 times were when I was late for the early 7 o’clock start, I start work at 9 am, 7 am start is basically overtime, and she, as well as the manager, knows I take the bus to work, and London buses are unreliable as hell, especially that early in the morning.
As soon as I heard that she had run to the manager to complain, I knew my job was gone. It took about 2 hours for me to get a text from the agency telling me not to go back to the job site and that I had no job there anymore. Now I don’t know whether or not I dodged a bullet or if I was at fault in some form of way. This was my first official 9-5 job cause well im only 19.
Image source: Late_Complaint_1797
#14 I Was Fired And I Don’t Know How To Respond
I’ve worked at the same place for months. A month ago, my owner told me two clients had a bad experience, she came into the shop, taught me more, and said I was good! I had two days of training when I started with a few clients, and that was it. We received a bad review, and she told me the customer was talking about me. I’m new at my job (5months), so clearly this was disheartening, but then I got this long text firing me the next day. It’s a super sweet text, and I’m not angry. My frustration lies. In fact, people were complaining, and she wasn’t telling me about it, and now I’m fired. She lets me know. It’s really disheartening, but I have another job. I’m ready to focus on aesthetics. Her last hire caught on fast, but I guess I didn’t…
Image source: CivilSupermarket3359
It’s not just small companies. Big names like Amazon are also known to fire people over text and email.
In October 2025, some of the 14,000 Amazon employees who were laid off found out through “an impersonal text-message blast.”
The first message told workers to check their personal and work emails before coming in, apparently to stop anyone from showing up and finding their badge didn’t work.
Just to cover all bases, a second text instructed employees to call a help desk if they hadn’t received an email about their job.
#15 Suddenly Got Fired Out Of Nowhere
So I have been working at this part-time job for around 5 months, and out of nowhere, I received this text. I was given no warning and no explanation as to why I was let go. Is this normal?
Image source: Kooky-Respect2624
#16 What Should I Do Here?
I am leaving for a much better position on the 20th anyway. I have been on a final for attendance-related issues because of my lifelong asthma, constantly incapacitated me. But in this instance, I did have the sick time and rightfully took it.
Image source: Small_Ability_4575
#17 Got Fired Cause Bosses Buddy
My coworkers and I were let go cause my boss’s buddy (Aaron) was creating a hostile workplace. This was a Wednesday. On Monday, his buddy and I had a confrontation, and the next day same thing. He was also very hostile to another employee. About plants, in front of a customer, on top of it. Then he sends all of us this.
Image source: NERDtheMAN74
Although companies often argue that giving the pink slip via text or email is more efficient, many people believe it feels impersonal and insensitive.
According to a recent survey in the UK, only 3% of Britons think it’s acceptable to be let go by email or text, and 7% think it’s “somewhat acceptable.”
Among small to medium employers, just 2% believe email is an appropriate method, compared with 11% for a phone call and a 98% preference for face-to-face notification.
#18 HR Accidentally Sent Everyone A “Termination Notice”- Including The CEO
So our HR team was testing a new offboarding automation tool that sends templated “exit” emails. Someone forgot to switch from test mode to live mode.
This morning, 300 employees (including leadership) got an email that started with:
“Your last working day is effective immediately.”
Slack went nuclear. One manager replied, “Should I start packing?” IT had to post an all-caps message saying: “NO ONE IS FIRED. PLEASE DO NOT TURN IN YOUR BADGES.”
I don’t think anyone’s getting actual work done today.
Image source: Apprehensive_Show561
#19 Got Fired From Not Going To Work — On My Wedding Day
I told them during the interview, the hiring process, asked for the time off, and they decided to simply NOT GIVE IT TO ME. Yes, they scheduled me on my wedding day and fired me for asking to get my shift covered by someone.
I simply asked for three days off (one before the day of my wedding, the day of, and the day after) because I think it is only fair, and they gave me none.
The day after my wedding, I woke up with the message that they were gonna let me go due to PROFESSIONALISM AND COMMITMENT.
I’ve worked in the industry for 5 years and have seen a lot of things around, but this one has won for sure.
Image source: monkeyoiltime
#20 Well That Certainly Sucks
So I work two jobs. This is a text I received this morning from my manager at my second job. Where I work, taking care of horses (my lifelong passion). I just had $3,200 of repairs done on my truck, and this job paid me $600/month for working 8 hr weekends. I’ve been there for 4 months and have over 15 years of experience with horses. So this is a hard hit to take. Personally, I think this is a really messed-up way to let your employees go. While I understand the circumstances and why I am the one to be chosen to be let go, I think it could have been done differently.
Image source: Fickle-Tea-7847
Younger generations may be more comfortable receiving the news over text or email, a survey revealed.
At least one in eight millennial employees prefer to be fired over text or instant message instead of having the conversation in person.
“Being fired is never a comfortable thing. But because millennials are heavy users of social media and the digital space, they feel more comfortable conveying feelings in a short and succinct way,” says Richard Carriere, senior vice president of global marketing at Cyberlink.
In the same survey, however, many agreed that communicating through these channels has its downfalls in the workplace.
Workers faced difficulty in fostering strong relationships with their boss, and nearly half of all respondents said their top “communication pain point” is that it’s easy to misinterpret the tone of emails, IMs, etc.
#21 I Got Fired On April Fool’s Day Over Text Message (And Disability-Shamed)
Out of all the remaining 40+ staff, I never expected to be among those who got dropped. So I asked why. Management’s response… Implied my desire to have one day a week with my son was an “Availability” issue (on Saturdays)… and the lack of “versatility” was another. The versatility? BEING DISABLED! I can’t stand for 8 hours and can’t even stand for more than 30 minutes before collapsing in pain; I have degenerative disc disease and will eventually be in a wheelchair.
There was no transition. There was no “Hey, we’re downsizing in three weeks; find another job.” It was just a “You’re fired.”
Before anyone asks: The availability? We were hired on the understanding that weekends were voluntary only, then they made it mandatory! My manager never said it was an issue; he was happy to work with me on this! Don’t say it’s fine, then use it against me! And to shame me for not being able to stand for hours and test people? Accommodations could be done, but hey, that required upper management to have brains and help us out!
Image source: Kythsharra
#22 I Got Fired For The First Time
My boss added extra work to my schedule at 2 o’clock on a Friday for this weekend because SHE decided she didn’t want to work.
She took on last-minute clients, but took the day off because even when she doesn’t work, she gets 50% of what I make.
I was a good employee. I didn’t even miss when I had the flu. I took my kids when I didn’t have a sitter. The “few weekends” I had off were ONE weekend. Which was LAST weekend for my daughter’s birthday! I worked Thanksgiving, the day after, that Saturday, AND my birthday. I’ve worked almost every weekend since September.
Image source: taywildd
#23 Fired For A Medical Emergency
This is from back at the end of April, so things have settled a little since then, but I am still stunned. Honestly, this was insane. I’m a type one diabetic by the way, this all happened because my insulin pump site had clogged and failed, I made sure to message them as soon as I was sure that there was no chance of me going in and really nothing to be done except try and avoid a hospital visit and hope that I didn’t have like a seizure or something.
Image source: Hellokittypityparty
For some people, getting let go this way strips away their dignity and crushes their morale. It even erodes trust in the company and leaves a sour taste about the people they worked with.
“Technology, I think, has become a bit of a shield — I don’t think people are intending to be unprofessional or cruel. We’re seeing what psychologists call avoidant communication, where the fear of confrontation overrides our professional responsibility and duty. Ever since the pandemic, we’ve normalized that distance,” says workplace expert Roxanne Calder.
#24 I Got Fired For Needing To Go To An Emergency Visit With My Oncologist
I had already put in my two weeks’ notice because these people were just nasty human beings in every sense of the word. Just immoral, disgusting employers. Two days before my last day, I was fired for needing to see my oncologistat the last minute for some severe side effects I was experiencing. I had told them before they hired me that I had cancer, and they seemed like they wanted to do everything to help. Chemo was very rough for me. This happened back in October. I wanted to report them, but not sure how or what my official reason would be. I was told by some people that since my condition is considered a disability, they violated federal laws by now accommodating the needs of my disability (cancer).
Image source: reddit.com
#25 I Was Fired After My First Day Because Another, More Experienced Employee Was Rehired To Replace Me – Is This Legal?
I worked for three hours for my first job. I did nothing wrong, and I think for my first job, I actually did pretty well. I also made sure to offer to help out my coworkers and was nice to the customers. I was fired the day after with this text, and I’m not sure if this is legal or not. If not, should I pursue this? I worry this could impact my record for future applications. Also, does this mean I would get severance pay, despite only working three hours? This is in Tennessee.
Image source: Extension_Source6845
When layoffs happen face-to-face, bosses actually have a chance to hear how someone’s feeling, answer questions, give feedback, and provide support.
That could mean explaining the process, helping with paperwork, or even pointing them toward another job.
If a leader is empathetic, they’ll understand that people, not profits, come first.
“Letting someone go is already an emotional process for those at both ends of the table. To share this news over text message may remove the sentimentality, but it also removes the humanity,” says Mimi Nicklin, an empathy expert and author.
#26 The Way My Boss Fired Me Through Text Message
I’ve worked at this dive bar for 2 months, I’m a great employee (I was always early, I’ve never called in sick, and I make good tips), and I have NEVER had a conversation with my boss where she explained anything serious that I was doing wrong/anything I could improve upon, let alone a fireable offense. Today I received this text, hands down the least professional exchange I’ve ever had with an employer.
Image source: RequirementStatus497
#27 Got Fired Over Text This Morning. Happy New Year. Pretty Much Title. Woke Up To A Text From The Chef
Image source: Jtrich
#28 Long Story Short. A Regular Employee Fired Me, Because The Owner’s Brother Didn’t Want Me Working There
So let me preface this by stating this is a NEW restaurant/butcher place where I live (There’s no structure whatsoever).
EVERYTHING started Saturday the 17th. Our main “manager” left Thursday, quitting, so the owner’s brother was filling in to help out, acting as manager. We’ll call him Daryl. With the place being new and all that, nothing runs smoothly; people have questions. Well, Friday I had messaged about my pay because I was told BY THE OWNER I was making $12, and my paystub was for $10.45 an hour. I asked the person if I could call them to speak about it. They ended up calling me, and I asked Daryl if I could take it as we weren’t busy. THAT’S when his issues with me started.
Anyway saturday rolls around, I had a question about whether dine-in guests get stuff from the hot case if it’s the same price as what we sell to take-out guests. I walked to the back to ask that question. He was on the phone. BUT instead of saying give me a few minutes I’m on the phone or just putting his finger up to signal he’s busy he FLIPPED out on me, “if you bother me one more time we’re spitting ways message or call so and so I know you texted her yesterday to have her call you, I’m not stupid don’t bother me again”. That next day, the schedule came out and EVERY SINGLE day last week was labeled “OFF”.
Image source: Embarrassed_Hour_578
#30 I Asked For A Raise On Tuesday And Received This Text Message Yesterday Morning
Image source: ItsMyCandyStore
#31 Happy New Year Indeed. Received 4:37 PM NYE
Image source: Hil_Phartman
#32 I Literally Just Got Home From My First Day Of Work
Image source: Ducksoap74
#33 I Was Fired Today For Absolutely No Reason
Image source: Jasm9ine
#35 Just Like That. A Work “At Will” Slap In The Face
My cousin sent me this screenshot for me to translate for him, which his boss sent him. Actual owner of the company, to be exact. It was hard for me to tell him he was let go, and, to make matters worse, he wasn’t going to receive his bi-weekly paycheck or any accumulated sick or vacation hours. This is a manufacturing company in the Bay Area in California with about 30 employees. Knowing your company has zero money and still making them work and wait until you exploit them to finally fire them is just the worst.
Image source: Electrical-Raisin-88
#36 Fired After Working A Double On Christmas
Don’t even celebrate, but quite the gift, huh?
Curious as to your thoughts, I’ve shared with some acquaintances, and the short version of the feedback was that essentially, they have never seen anything like that. Neither have I, with over a decade in the restaurant business.
Image source: Eradicate-Humans
#37 Got Fired Today Because Last Week I Told Them I Wouldn’t Go From Working Part Time To Full Time The Week Of Christmas
They waited until Christmas Eve to tell me they’re firing me for it. I worked here for two years, yet I’m not “dedicated” to the role. Also, the “prior performance” issue she mentioned? I left on a walkie-talkie overnight.
Image source: heartyeet
#38 Boss Owes Me Three Paycheck And Fired Me Without Giving Me Them
Got laid off after working for free for a month and a half. He has been withholding my last three paychecks. Making me jump through all kinds of hoops and then just stopped answering the phone. I need the money that I worked for.
Image source: Teddy_Rhett
#39 Fired Through A Text
Image source: Darkie982
#40 Got Fired A Few Months Ago And Just Want To See If Anyone’s Had A Experience Like This
Started working for this staging company a few months ago, and like any other company, they should provide training. I was there for 3 months+ with no training. I had to figure it out by myself (what to do, how to pack, how to unpack, where to put things back). I had no experience with staging, but they were hiring people, including those who didn’t have experience. Fast forward, the manager who was in charge of me owed me money, and everything was fine till I asked for that money. I asked for the money, and he got so passionate and aggressive, saying I was lazy and that I put no effort into the company, where I never had training. I did everything I could with no training (always on time, clean, organized, and a hard worker). We had a long conversation before I got that text about how I called the company not professional because they never provided training. They agreed with me on providing training and fired me the following weekend.
Image source: Natural_Accountant28
#41 If My Friend Got Sent This By His Boss And Now Wants To File For Unemployment In The State Of NY, Is This Enough Proof That He Was Fired?
Image source: takeiitpersonal
