25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

by

Peruvian-born artist JC Bravo has a wonderfully surreal way of seeing the world – turning familiar faces into whimsical characters with oversized heads and bulbous noses. His instantly recognizable style, “Cabezones y Narizones,” is painted entirely in oil on canvas, blending humor, nostalgia, and technical skill into portraits that feel both absurd and endearing.

Raised between Peru and the U.S., Bravo brings two cultures together in his art – the vibrant energy of his roots and the pop-culture flair of modern life. Whether he’s reimagining cultural icons or classic masterpieces, his exaggerated yet deeply human figures remind us that imperfection can be beautiful – and that even the most familiar faces can surprise us when seen through the eyes of a dreamer.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | jcbravo.com

#1

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#2

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#3

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#4

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#5

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#6

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#7

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#8

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#9

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#10

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#11

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#12

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#13

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#14

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#15

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#16

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#17

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#18

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#19

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#20

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#21

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#22

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#23

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#24

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

#25

25 Playful, Surreal Paintings That Transform Famous Faces Into Fun Characters By JC Bravo

Image source: jcbravo_art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap — The Mentalist 2.11 “Rose-Colored Glasses”
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2010
Misery Index
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Misery Index
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2019
How the Show “Live PD” Has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2019
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary Review: Couples Therapy begins and Disah will meet his doom
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2016
“Billions” Creators Making Limited Series Called “The Battle for Uber”
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2019
“I Got Accused Of Ruining Someone’s Life While Photographing A Wedding”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.