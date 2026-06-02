64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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Sometimes, all it takes is a single panel to deliver the perfect joke. Joe Lennon creates clever cartoons that capture everyday situations, awkward social interactions, and life’s absurdities, turning them into moments of pure comedy. Using a simple visual style and a sharp sense of humor, Joe proves that you don’t need multiple pages, or even multiple panels, to leave a lasting impression.

Some of you may already be familiar with the cartoonist from our previous posts, but for those discovering his work for the first time, Lennon is known for finding humor in the weird, unexpected, and often relatable moments that most people overlook. His one-panel comics combine witty observations, clever wordplay, and surprising twists that can make readers laugh within seconds.

We’ve gathered some of Lennon’s latest comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see the one-panel cartoons from the series, and don’t forget to tell us which one made you laugh the most.

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#1

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

Image source: lennoncartoons

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

#2

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#3

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#4

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#13

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#14

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#15

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#16

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#17

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#18

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#19

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#20

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#21

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#22

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#23

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#24

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#30

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#32

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#34

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#35

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#36

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#37

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#40

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#41

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#42

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#43

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#44

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#45

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#46

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#47

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#48

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#49

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#50

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#51

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#62

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#63

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

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#64

64 One-Panel Comics That Nail Life’s Weird And Funny Moments (New Pics)

Image source: lennoncartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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