Every Year After Season 2: What We Know So Far

After wrapping up on a massive cliffhanger, viewers are eager to return to Barry’s Bay for Every Year After season 2. If the season 1 finale is any proof, the lake town has more love stories to unfold. Based on Carley Fortune‘s 2022 debut novel, Every Summer After, the Prime Video series centers on Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and her experiences in the lake town where she spent several summers as a child.
At the end of the first season, Percy’s friendship with Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) and his brother Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway) unveiled a touching story of love, misunderstandings, heartbreak, and second chances. However, the first season didn’t get a perfect ending, leaving several unanswered questions that only a second season can answer. Luckily, Showrunner Amy B. Harris seems to have big plans for the show.
Will There Be Every Year After Season 2?
Prime Video has officially announced the show’s renewal for a second outing in late June 2026, and if Harris has her way, Every Year After fans will get five seasons of the romantic drama. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the future of the show, Harris said she sees five seasons in the cards, even if it means expanding beyond the source material. “Obviously, there’s another book that’s connected to Barry’s Bay that I think will be a very exciting blueprint for us for a potential season 2,” she said.
According to Deadline, Amazon greenlit Every Year After Season 2 at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest. The love stories viewers enjoyed on the show still have more to offer, and the characters are set for another exciting outing. Additionally, season one ended on a major cliffhanger, and audiences would want to know if Charlie is alive and what his love life will look like after his secret with Percy came to light. As such, it’s safe to say Prime Video won’t pull the plug on the show just yet.
What To Expect From Every Year After Season 2
The first season centers on how a romance shaped by years of friendship gets shattered by painful misunderstandings and regrettable impulses. Eventually, it became clear that the reason Percy and Sam’s teenage romance may never be revived is that she slept with his brother, Charlie. The first season ended with Charlie’s fate hanging in the balance. He had buried himself in work after failing to gain his brother’s trust again, and the season’s biggest cliffhanger came at the very end when Charlie had a heart attack in the office.
Dissecting the shocking ending, Harris told Deadline, “I loved the idea [that] Charlie has buried himself in work. He has a broken heart. It’s now physically breaking down, but he’s also lost everything that matters to him.”
Harris also revealed that a potential second season is expected to adapt Fortune’s second novel, One Golden Summer, where Charlie’s love story takes center stage. The story will focus on Charlie as he finds love on the lake, like his younger brother. In the first season, Charlie and Delilah (Abigail Cowen) secretly nurtured a passionate affair that seemed to hit the rocks before the season ended. However, instead of the existing characters, Charlie’s love interest is a girl named Alice Everly. In addition to Charlie’s love story, other character arcs will also be explored to deliver that nostalgia and heartfelt drama.
“We have these six main characters, and I think we’ll be adding characters as the seasons go on. I really see this as a series, and it’s why we built it the way we did so that we can come back and explore a lot more romance,” Harris says, adding that there’s more to explore about Percy and Sam’s love story. Even if they fix the huge crack in their relationship, they will need to put in a lot of work to keep things going well.
In the season 1 finale, Percy is running things at Sue’s tavern back in Barry’s Bay. With Delilah’s help, the tavern seems ready to be restored to its former glory. Also, Jordie (Joseph Chiu) and Chantal (Aurora Perrineau) are exploring their romance while the love triangle with Delilah lingers. Essentially, a potential Every Year After plot offers ample room to explore as the characters’ love stories evolve.
Who Will Be On Every Year After Season 2 Cast?
When the show returns for a second season, all main cast members from season 1 are expected to return. The major cast includes Sadie Soverall as Percy, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Matt Cornett as Sam, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie. Elisha Cuthbert‘s Sue could still appear in flashbacks as she did in the first season. Additionally, new characters, including Charlie’s love interest Alice, will join the show to expand the cast list.
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