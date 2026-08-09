Every Ol Parker Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

British filmmaker Ol Parker has built a reputation as one of modern cinema’s most dependable storytellers in the romance genre. Whether he is crafting heartfelt dramas, crowd-pleasing musicals, or star-driven romantic comedies, Parker’s films often balance emotional sincerity with humor and optimism. His directing career may not be extensive in terms of quantity, but each project reflects a clear understanding of character-driven storytelling.
Since his directorial debut in 2005, Ol Parker movies have sparked a range of reactions from critics and audiences alike. While certain of his movies have become sleeper favorites, others enjoyed immediate commercial success. From his directorial debut to his latest Netflix release, here is every Ol Parker-directed movie ranked from worst to best.
5. Imagine Me & You (2005)
Ol Parker’s directorial debut has enjoyed a remarkable second life over the years. Upon release, Imagine Me & You received mixed reviews, but audience appreciation steadily grew, transforming the film into a beloved romantic-comedy favorite. Starring Piper Perabo and Lena Headey, the story follows a newly married woman who unexpectedly falls in love with another woman.
What might have become a conventional romance instead feels refreshingly warm, funny, and emotionally honest. The film’s reputation has only strengthened with time. In recent years, audiences now consider it one of the most charming romantic comedies of the 2000s, and its cultural impact far exceeds its modest box-office performance.
4. Office Romance (2026)
As Ol Parker’s newest film, Office Romance arrives with considerable star power thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Early reviews have been mixed, with critics praising the chemistry between the leads while noting that the film struggles to reach the heights of Parker’s strongest romantic comedies. Several critics described it as entertaining but ultimately uneven. While it has charm and several memorable comedic moments, the initial critical consensus places it below the director’s most acclaimed work.
3. Ticket to Paradise (2022)
Pairing George Clooney and Julia Roberts seemed like a guaranteed recipe for success. The two stars carry much of Ticket to Paradise through sheer charisma, playing divorced parents who reunite to stop their daughter from making what they see as a life-changing mistake. Audiences embraced the film far more enthusiastically than critics did.
On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a modest critics score but a much stronger audience rating, demonstrating its appeal as a light and enjoyable crowd-pleaser. The film succeeds whenever Clooney and Roberts share the screen. Their effortless banter gives the movie energy even when the story follows familiar romantic-comedy beats. While it never fully escapes predictability, it remains one of Parker’s most commercially successful directorial efforts.
2. Now Is Good (2012)
Unlike most of Ol Parker’s work, Now Is Good is not a romantic comedy. Instead, it is a deeply emotional coming-of-age drama centered on a teenager facing terminal leukemia. Led by a powerful performance from Dakota Fanning, the film explores love, family, and mortality with remarkable sensitivity. Critics were generally favorable toward the film, particularly praising Fanning’s performance and Parker’s restrained direction.
While it never achieved major box-office success, it earned respect as one of the director’s most mature and emotionally resonant projects. Its placement above Ticket to Paradise reflects its stronger critical standing and greater dramatic ambition. Even audiences who prefer Parker’s lighter work often acknowledge that Now Is Good showcases his range as a filmmaker.
1. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Few sequels improve upon their predecessors, but Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again accomplished exactly that. The film earned notably stronger reviews than the original and became a major global hit, grossing more than $400 million worldwide. Critics praised its infectious energy, musical numbers, and emotional storytelling, while audiences responded just as warmly. The movie cleverly functions as both a sequel and a prequel, weaving together Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) present-day story with Donna’s (Meryl Streep) youthful adventures.
Lily James emerged as a standout, bringing warmth and charisma to the younger version of Donna. The film also benefited from memorable appearances by Cher and Meryl Streep. More importantly, the film perfectly captures what Parker does best: combining humor, romance, music, and emotion into an irresistibly entertaining package. It remains the highest-rated and most widely celebrated film of Ol Parker’s directing career, making it the clear choice for the top spot.
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