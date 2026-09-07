Every David Ayer Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

David Ayer has spent two decades carving out a distinct place in Hollywood. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a filmmaker who never plays it safe. His stories often drop audiences into dangerous worlds where every decision comes with consequences. Although his work has divided critics over the years, his gritty style has also produced several modern action classics that continue to attract loyal fans.
With Heart of the Beast set to arrive in September 2026, now is the perfect time to revisit every feature David Ayer has directed so far. While some became critical favorites, others found a second life with audiences. However, over the years, a few of his films have failed to live up to their ambitious ideas. Here’s a ranking of David Ayer’s movies, from weakest to strongest.
10. The Tax Collector (2020)
IMDb: 4.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 17%
Although The Tax Collector had the ingredients for a gripping crime thriller, the execution never matched the premise. Bobby Soto delivers a committed performance, while Shia LaBeouf leaves a lasting impression despite limited screen time. Unfortunately, the story rushes through key moments and never fully develops its characters. Although the film retains Ayer’s familiar street-level atmosphere, uneven pacing and an underwritten script keep it from reaching its potential. The Tax Collector remains the weakest entry in David Ayer’s directing career.
9. Sabotage (2014)
IMDb: 5.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 21%
Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force whose members are being hunted after a botched operation. The setup promises an exciting blend of action and mystery, but the film struggles to balance both ideas. Several action sequences are entertaining, and Schwarzenegger gives one of his darker performances. However, inconsistent character development and an overly bleak tone prevented Sabotage from becoming one of David Ayer’s better efforts. Besides its poor ratings, the film bombed at the Box Office.
8. Bright (2017)
IMDb: 6.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 26%
One of Netflix’s most ambitious original films, Bright imagines a modern world where humans live alongside orcs, elves, and other fantasy creatures. The unusual setting gives the film a unique identity, while Will Smith and Joel Edgerton share strong on-screen chemistry. While the world-building is imaginative, the script only scratches the surface of its fascinating concept. Although mixed reviews followed its release, Bright remains an entertaining fantasy-action experiment with plenty of memorable moments.
7. Suicide Squad (2016)
IMDb: 5.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 26%
Few superhero movies have sparked as much debate as Suicide Squad. Studio interference and extensive reshoots resulted in an uneven final cut, making it difficult to judge David Ayer’s original vision. Even so, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn became an instant fan favorite, while Viola Davis and Will Smith delivered standout performances. Despite its flaws, the film earned over $700 million worldwide and left a lasting mark on the DC Universe.
6. Street Kings (2008)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 37%
Keanu Reeves stars as a troubled LAPD detective caught in a web of corruption after the murder of his former partner. The film embraces familiar crime-thriller conventions but benefits from a talented cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Hugh Laurie, Chris Evans, and Terry Crews. Ayer’s experience writing police dramas is evident throughout. While Street Kings never breaks new ground, its solid performances and tense atmosphere make it an enjoyable watch.
5. A Working Man (2025)
IMDb: 5.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 46%
Jason Statham reunited with David Ayer after The Beekeeper for another straightforward action thriller. Statham plays Levon Cade, a former Royal Marines commando drawn back into violence after his boss’s daughter is kidnapped. The film delivers exactly what fans expect from the pairing: brutal action, confident pacing, and an efficient story. It may not reinvent the genre, but it succeeds by focusing on practical action and a charismatic lead.
4. Harsh Times (2005)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 48%
David Ayer’s directorial debut, Harsh Times, immediately established the themes that would define much of his career. Christian Bale gives a powerful performance as Jim Davis, a former Army Ranger struggling to adjust to civilian life while pursuing a job with the federal government. The film explores friendship, trauma, and self-destruction with surprising emotional depth. Although it received only a modest release, Harsh Times has since earned recognition as one of Bale’s most underrated performances.
3. The Beekeeper (2024)
IMDb: 6.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
After several uneven years, David Ayer returned with one of his biggest crowd-pleasers. Jason Statham stars as a retired operative seeking revenge after a phishing scam devastates a kind-hearted, elderly landlady. The film embraces its outrageous premise without losing momentum. Fast-paced action, inventive fight scenes, and Statham’s commanding screen presence make The Beekeeper one of Ayer’s most entertaining films.
2. Fury (2014)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 75%
Set during the final months of World War II, Fury follows a battle-hardened tank crew led by Brad Pitt‘s Don “Wardaddy” Collier. Rather than glorifying war, the film highlights its physical and emotional toll on everyone involved. Strong performances from Pitt, Logan Lerman, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal elevate an already compelling story. Combined with intense combat sequences and impressive production design, Fury stands among the finest modern war films.
1. End of Watch (2012)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Few police dramas feel as authentic as End of Watch. Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña star as longtime LAPD partners whose daily patrols place them in increasingly dangerous situations. The film succeeds because of the believable friendship between its two leads. Their chemistry gives emotional weight to every conversation, making both the quieter scenes and explosive action equally effective. Blending documentary-style camerawork with heartfelt storytelling, End of Watch remains David Ayer‘s greatest achievement as a director.
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