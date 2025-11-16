Netizens Highlight 30 Big Historical Events That Happened Around A Century Ago

In 1826, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce took the first photograph to have survived to the present day, capturing the view from the window of his studio in Le Gras, France. Just a few years passed and photography had firmly entered people’s lives, and history lovers received a new, truly invaluable source of information.
Almost two centuries have passed since then, literally every outstanding person during this time managed to end up on photographic paper, and we know exactly how almost all famous historical events took place. And, of course, there are many not-so-outstanding ones – after all, every person wants to leave a memory of themselves in history, even if it is just a faded piece of cardboard measuring ten by fifteen inches.
Historical photos are of particular interest – it’s always great to see how people lived, for example, a hundred years ago. By the way, there is an extremely popular community on Reddit called “100 Years Ago” with over 686K participants. Initially, it was conceived in August 2013 as an attempt by enthusiasts to historically document World War I in photographs, day by day.
But as time went on, it was November 12, 2018 – and community members already enjoyed posting photos taken exactly a century before the current date so much that they continued to do so. As a result, we can now, for example, look at photographs shot in October 1922.
Perhaps, if everything in our world goes well, our descendants will look with interest in this community for some pictures from 2022, but for now, Bored Panda has compiled for you this selection of the most popular and most intriguing community historical photos. So fasten your seat belts, our time machine is going back in time!
More info: Reddit
#1 [july 18, 1920] James Gregory Is Inducted As Morristown, New Jersey’s First Black Policeman
Image source: NordyNed
#2 [february 9, 1920] My Grandfather Wanted To Be A Cartoonist. He Worked For The Railroad Instead, Sending Home Many Letters
Image source: Ignorantsportsguy
#3 [may 16, 1920] Szmul Rzeszewski, An 8-Year-Old Boy, Makes World Headlines When He Defeats 20 Challengers In Paris, Including Some Of The Best Chess Players On Earth, Simultaneously
Image source: NordyNed
#4 [january 17, 1922] Betty White Was Born.
Image source: Nathans_Bikeapedia
#5 [february 6, 1922] Chief John Smith Died. He Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived His Entire Life In The Cass Lake, Minnesota Area, And Was Reputed To Have Been 137 Years Old When He Died Of Pneumonia
Image source: cabeachgal
#6 [august 16, 1920] After Finding The Bricklaying Business Too Full Of UPS And Downs, This Amazing Young Girl Decided To Take A Shot At Iron Girdering For A Change
Image source: NordyNed
#7 [july 27, 1920] Sailing Into Yokohama Harbor, Japan
Image source: NordyNed
#8 [august 15, 1919] Downtown Baghdad, Iraq, Totally Untouched By War
Image source: NordyNed
#9 [december 28, 1920] Amelia Earhart Flies For The First Time, Sparking Her Lifelong Interest In Aviation. She Disappeared At Sea Just 16 Years Later
Image source: B_C_S
#10 [june 13th, 1920] The United States Post Office Department Rules That Children May Not Be Sent Via Parcel Post
Image source: michaelnoir
#11 [july 20, 1919] United Kingdom Flag Created Out Of A Giant Human Formation 1919
Image source: Thats_JustGreat
#12 [july 16th, 1921] Proper Date For The “How You Think You Look” Cartoon As Published In Judge Magazine
Image source: michaelnoir
#13 [january 15th, 1920] On January 15, 1920, Traumatized Customers Make A Run On A Liquor Store The Day Before Prohibition In America Begins
Image source: michaelnoir
#14 [february 13th, 1922] Woman Seated At A Soda Fountain Table Pouring Alcohol Into A Cup From A Cane
Image source: MonsieurA
#15 [october 5 1919] Enzo Ferrari, An Italian Car Mechanic And Engineer, Enters His First Race. He Finished Fourth
Ferrari was a good driver, but not great. He won just 13 of the 47 races he entered. Some say he cared too much for the sports cars he drove and could never ruin an engine in order to win.
Image source: cabeachgal
#16 [may 11, 1917] Kurdish Girls Carrying Water, May 11, 1917
Image source: reddit.com
#17 [june 10th, 1922] Frances Ethel Gumm Is Born In Grand Rapids, Minnesota
She’d go on to become Judy Garland and have an illustrious career as an actress and singer, her most iconic role being that of Dorothy Gale in The Wizard Of Oz (1939)
Image source: KawaiiPotato15
#18 [april 3rd, 1920] In One Of The Great Celebrity Marriages Of The Year, Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald And Flapper Zelda Sayre Were Married In New York City, Eight Days After The Publication Of His Bestselling Novel, “This Side Of Paradise”
Image source: michaelnoir
#19 [july 15, 1919] An Unidentified Couple Posed For A Photo Just After Getting Engaged On July 15, 1919
Image source: cabeachgal
#20 [november 25, 1919] Italian Opera Singer Luisa Tetrazzini, At Her Arrival In New York Aboard The Liner Mauretania On Nov. 25, 1919
Image source: DyersvilleStLambert
#21 [may 30, 1922] The Lincoln Memorial Is Dedicated After 8 Years Of Construction. In Attendance Was Robert Todd Lincoln, The Only Living Relative Of The 16th President
Image source: kthejoker
#22 [september 9th, 1921] Charlie Chaplin Visits London And Is Met By Thousands
Image source: michaelnoir
#23 [dec. 25, 1916] Photograph: British Soldiers Eating Christmas Dinner In A Shell Hole
Image source: The_Alaskan
#24 [april 2, 1921] Albert Einstein Arriving In New York Where He Spoke On Relativity And Support For Palestine
Image source: Scarlettail
#25 [february 10, 1921] Buster Keaton’s Short Film The Haunted House Is Released
Image source: Auir2blaze
#26 [june 6, 1922] Legendary Actress And Singer Lillian Russell Dies Unexpectedly At 61. Among Her Many Accomplishments, She Was The First Voice Ever Heard On A Long Distance Phone Call
Image source: kthejoker
#27 [april 8, 1920] The Chicago Post Office Has Adopted Roller Skates For Its Clerks As They Enable Them To Work More Rapidly, Thereby Saving Valuable Time
Image source: Its_Happning_Again
#28 [july 26, 1920] the “Pickle Sisters,” A Vaudeville Group Named After The Expression For When Two Women Have Sex With The Same Man.
Image source: NordyNed
#29 [june 1st, 1921] Greenwood, The African-American Business And Residential Section Of Tulsa, Is Burned Down By White Rioters
Image source: michaelnoir
#30 [august 5th, 1922] “Four Prize Winners In Annual Beauty Show, Washington Bathing Beach, Washington, D.c. Left To Right: Gay Gatley, Eva Fridell, Anna Neibel, Iola Swinnerton.”
Image source: michaelnoir
Follow Us