“You Are So Beaut-OHGOD!”: 40 Hilarious Before-And-After Pictures, As Shared By These Women With A Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

When it comes to social media, a little healthy skepticism is always a good thing. Just think about the face filters, airbrushing techniques, flattering poses, and facial expressions that exaggerate our daily lives over there. It’s full of carefully choreographed pictures that strive to convince us everyone looks flawless all the time and makes us miserable when we feel anything but. But in reality, nothing could be further from the truth!

While a brief skim through Instagram shows you some people living in a world of vanity where the levels of fakery are off the charts, others invite us on a wild ride straight to the land of hilarity. Like the ‘Pretty Girls Ugly Faces’ community over on Reddit. Nearly 95k members have set out to share before and after photos of themselves that poke fun at the well-curated and polished side of social media.

Even though we have previously featured the subreddit here, here, and here, these women have uploaded so many new gems that we just had to do a follow-up! Below, you’ll find the newest batch of entertaining posts Bored Panda has gathered for you to enjoy. So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to tell us what you think about them in the comments.

#1 Magical Goddess, Giver Of Life *throws Up*

Image source: westcoast_pixie

#2 Trying Out The Eyeliner

Image source: Megatron_Griffin

#3 The Two Kinds Of Snaps My Husband Gets From Me

Image source: alcholicfemale

#4 Jolene Jolene Jolene Joleeeeeene

Image source: westcoast_pixie

#5 Instagram vs. Reality

Image source: leaf-me-alone-plz

#6 U Know U Want Me

Image source: boo-sam

#7 If My Mental State Was An Image, It Would Be Three Raccoons Fighting Over A Piece Of Cornbread

Image source: lazarus_lateralus

#8 When Someone Else Takes A Picture Of Me vs. When I Take A Picture Of Myself

Image source: Nini_panini

#9 A Gift To You.

Image source: thedesignedlife

#10 Tw: Disgusting. I Have Absolutely No Idea How I Did This

Image source: Lizjizz16

#11 I’ve Been Saving, And Perfecting, My Ugly Faces Until I Had A Pretty Day Let Me Share My Masterpiece With You

Image source: Tarrizard

#12 Maddy The Tank Engine

Image source: maddydyko

#13 I Definitely Win This Sub! My Poor Boyfriend!

Image source: broughmance

#14 Teacher By Day, Beaker By Night

Image source: cbawesome26

#15 Don’t Worry I Took The Pretty One First Before I Channeled My Inner Ugly

Image source: tdyyy92

#16 Maybe Not The Prettiest But Certainly Contending For Ugliest!

Image source: theycallmejugzy

#17 How You Look Scrolling Instagram vs. The Pic You Post.

Image source: rjlupin86

#18 This Made Me Lol So Much

Image source: juicysox

#19 Dolled And Appalled

Image source: KaleidoKitty

#20 I Had Too

Image source: creepyt0es

#21 My Boyfriend Has To See, So Do Y’all. First Post

Image source: TokyoAshy

#22 I Apologise In Advance For Any Nightmares Caused By This Post…

Image source: doormatanddoormat

#23 Thiiiiiiiis Is How We Dooooo Iiieeettt

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Me Cosplaying As A Passable Human Being For My Work Outlook Profile Photo, vs. The Reality At Home

Image source: porgasaurus

#25 Here We Go

Image source: killedtherock

#26 My Wife Looked Hot Today. I Asked For A Few Pics In Her Attractive State. She Did Her Best

Image source: lyricalpoet66

#27 I Am The Gift That Keeps On Giving ….

Image source: Ruue82

#28 You Freaks Inspire Me

Image source: firfetir

#29 Almost Always vs. Very Rarely

Image source: km_eriksson

#30 Here’s A Transition

Image source: Dis_Bich

#31 Weddings: On The Inside And The Outside

Image source: Dipitydoodahdipityay

#32 I Know My Good Angles

Image source: SchmiriKiri

#33 Oh Please God Send Help. My Neck Is Swallowing My Face!

Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv

#34 Tried The Hanacure Mask

Image source: wiffthecliff

#35 I Took These A Few Minutes Apart, Lol

Image source: KaleidoKitty

#36 Guess Who’s Back? Back Again! Jugzy’s Back Tell Your Friends!

Image source: theycallmejugzy

#37 I Haven’t Posted In A Bit Just Because I Feel Like You Guys Like The Glammed Up To “Ugly” Pics And I Just Do Average To “Ugly” But Here We Are

Image source: omgjelly

#38 First Post Here!

Image source: spitguurl

#39 I Would Like To Introduce You Guys To My Ugly Mug

Image source: victoriaisle

#40 Yes, These Are Both Me

Image source: KaleidoKitty

