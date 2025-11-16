“You Are So Beaut-OHGOD!”: 40 Hilarious Before-And-After Pictures, As Shared By These Women With A Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

When it comes to social media, a little healthy skepticism is always a good thing. Just think about the face filters, airbrushing techniques, flattering poses, and facial expressions that exaggerate our daily lives over there. It’s full of carefully choreographed pictures that strive to convince us everyone looks flawless all the time and makes us miserable when we feel anything but. But in reality, nothing could be further from the truth!
While a brief skim through Instagram shows you some people living in a world of vanity where the levels of fakery are off the charts, others invite us on a wild ride straight to the land of hilarity. Like the ‘Pretty Girls Ugly Faces’ community over on Reddit. Nearly 95k members have set out to share before and after photos of themselves that poke fun at the well-curated and polished side of social media.
Even though we have previously featured the subreddit here, here, and here, these women have uploaded so many new gems that we just had to do a follow-up! Below, you’ll find the newest batch of entertaining posts Bored Panda has gathered for you to enjoy. So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to tell us what you think about them in the comments.
#1 Magical Goddess, Giver Of Life *throws Up*
Image source: westcoast_pixie
#2 Trying Out The Eyeliner
Image source: Megatron_Griffin
#3 The Two Kinds Of Snaps My Husband Gets From Me
Image source: alcholicfemale
#4 Jolene Jolene Jolene Joleeeeeene
Image source: westcoast_pixie
#5 Instagram vs. Reality
Image source: leaf-me-alone-plz
#6 U Know U Want Me
Image source: boo-sam
#7 If My Mental State Was An Image, It Would Be Three Raccoons Fighting Over A Piece Of Cornbread
Image source: lazarus_lateralus
#8 When Someone Else Takes A Picture Of Me vs. When I Take A Picture Of Myself
Image source: Nini_panini
#9 A Gift To You.
Image source: thedesignedlife
#10 Tw: Disgusting. I Have Absolutely No Idea How I Did This
Image source: Lizjizz16
#11 I’ve Been Saving, And Perfecting, My Ugly Faces Until I Had A Pretty Day Let Me Share My Masterpiece With You
Image source: Tarrizard
#12 Maddy The Tank Engine
Image source: maddydyko
#13 I Definitely Win This Sub! My Poor Boyfriend!
Image source: broughmance
#14 Teacher By Day, Beaker By Night
Image source: cbawesome26
#15 Don’t Worry I Took The Pretty One First Before I Channeled My Inner Ugly
Image source: tdyyy92
#16 Maybe Not The Prettiest But Certainly Contending For Ugliest!
Image source: theycallmejugzy
#17 How You Look Scrolling Instagram vs. The Pic You Post.
Image source: rjlupin86
#18 This Made Me Lol So Much
Image source: juicysox
#19 Dolled And Appalled
Image source: KaleidoKitty
#20 I Had Too
Image source: creepyt0es
#21 My Boyfriend Has To See, So Do Y’all. First Post
Image source: TokyoAshy
#22 I Apologise In Advance For Any Nightmares Caused By This Post…
Image source: doormatanddoormat
#23 Thiiiiiiiis Is How We Dooooo Iiieeettt
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Me Cosplaying As A Passable Human Being For My Work Outlook Profile Photo, vs. The Reality At Home
Image source: porgasaurus
#25 Here We Go
Image source: killedtherock
#26 My Wife Looked Hot Today. I Asked For A Few Pics In Her Attractive State. She Did Her Best
Image source: lyricalpoet66
#27 I Am The Gift That Keeps On Giving ….
Image source: Ruue82
#28 You Freaks Inspire Me
Image source: firfetir
#29 Almost Always vs. Very Rarely
Image source: km_eriksson
#30 Here’s A Transition
Image source: Dis_Bich
#31 Weddings: On The Inside And The Outside
Image source: Dipitydoodahdipityay
#32 I Know My Good Angles
Image source: SchmiriKiri
#33 Oh Please God Send Help. My Neck Is Swallowing My Face!
Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv
#34 Tried The Hanacure Mask
Image source: wiffthecliff
#35 I Took These A Few Minutes Apart, Lol
Image source: KaleidoKitty
#36 Guess Who’s Back? Back Again! Jugzy’s Back Tell Your Friends!
Image source: theycallmejugzy
#37 I Haven’t Posted In A Bit Just Because I Feel Like You Guys Like The Glammed Up To “Ugly” Pics And I Just Do Average To “Ugly” But Here We Are
Image source: omgjelly
#38 First Post Here!
Image source: spitguurl
#39 I Would Like To Introduce You Guys To My Ugly Mug
Image source: victoriaisle
#40 Yes, These Are Both Me
Image source: KaleidoKitty
