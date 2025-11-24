The Ultimate Geography Quiz: Name All 50 European Countries Using Only Their Capital Cities

by

You probably don’t need any help with the obvious ones – Paris, Rome, Berlin… Those are easy. But Europe has plenty of capitals that aren’t always front and center in your mind. Can you remember which country Tallinn belongs to? What about Baku or Vaduz?

In this quiz, you’ll see the capital first, and your job is to type in the country that matches it. And just so you know, we’re taking both geographical and political Europe into account here, so a few countries might feel a bit unexpected – that’s part of the challenge.

We’re ready when you are! 🗺️

