Hey Pandas, Tell Me Something Exciting (Closed)

Share something exciting!
#1
After being alone so long with social anxiety, I plucked up the courage to ask out my friend! His name is Damien and he’s the kindest person I know. It’s really nice to know that someone else cares about me :)
#2
Six months ago, a stray kitten tried to adopt me. My partner said no. One month ago, he showed up with a kitten. It’s the same one. She has all the plays.
#3
My birthday is tomorrow (it’s November 21 today)
#4
I have chronic illness that was diagnosed only a few months ago. Very soon after this time, the illness caused me to be getting very sick and needing to spend multiple weeks in hospital. For a reason, this meant that I couldn’t start to take the drugs I was supposed to that would help my chronic illness. However, I have now had three infusions of the drug, (and have another next week) and I am feeling very much better! As well, the pills I have to take with the infusions are having no negative side affects (apart from hair loss, but this is not so bad, other people have kidney and liver problems). My blood cell counts and other indicators are normal, and while I will need to keep taking pills and having infusions every 8 weeks for a long time to the future, I feel completely physically healthy! I can eat whatever foods I want again and can even do sports! After feeling ill for so long and not knowing why, I am very excited about having a diagnosis and this treatment. Now I just need to deal with my mental illnesses… but this thread is to focus on positive :)
(Also sorry for any grammar difficulties, I do not natively speak English)
#5
I’m playing on my local Christmas Markets opening day for the first time on Tuesday!
#6
I went to a Trans Siberian Orchestra show last night. Truly exciting
#7
I got my drivers liscence yesterday :D
#8
reconnected with my childhood best friend and get to hang out with my little cousins for Thanksgiving:)
#9
Me and my boyfriend have been together for a whole year now. We met in May of last year and we became friends, then I confessed that I had feelings for him and he confessed his feelings for me and then we decided to become boyfriends, we’re a long distance relationship but we’re happy.
#10
I get to have thanksgiving dinner with both my divorced parents and lots of food! The schedule for a while wasn’t going to allow it but it’s happening. Now just hoping for good conversations so it isn’t awkward! (my parents get along well but one doesn’t enjoy talking to the other much)
#11
In 117 days (as of Nov 22, yes I have a countdown) the performing arts program at my school is going to New York City, and I’m going on the trip! It’ll be four days and we’ll be staying in a nice hotel in Times Square, going to two Broadway shows, museums, will have a workshop with Broadway actors and pit musicians and a ton of other stuff I can’t remember. I honestly can’t wait ahhhhhhh
#12
i got a binder and also i got obsessed with another musical its falsettos and its really good omg
#13
I’m gonna get a cat in about a month! I’m going to name them Uraza and they will be awesome and my aluriphobic (not sure I spelled that right) brother can’t do anything about it!
Follow Us