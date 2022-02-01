Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: A Pentacle of Love Triangles

On Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1 Rue, Fez, and the rest of the gang attended one of the craziest house parties we’ve probably ever seen on television. Fez and Rue almost had their head blown off during a drug deal. We found out about Cassie and Nate’s love affair over the summer. Rue and made a new friend who happens to indulges in recreational drugs which makes them a match-made in heaven. Euphoria Season 2, Episode 2 picks up right where Episode 1 left off. Nate, bloodied and pummeled to near death by Fez is being wheeled into the hospital in a stretcher. Nate looks like death but his mind is working overtime. Nate is torn between the brewing romance he has with Cassie. Although it’s fairly new, he believes that he may be in love with Cassie and he starts to have dreams of a white picket fence and a baby. Babies signify rebirth. Nate wonders if he would have been a different person if he has met sweet and kind-hearted Cassie before he met Maddy. Perhaps Cassie would have brought out a different side of him and made him a better person. Maybe he wouldn’t be so intense, cruel or an abusive jerk.
Before his wounds have healed, Nate is hack to his manipulating the people around him. When Cal presses Nate about who attacked him, Nate implies that he was protecting his father against Rue and Jules who have the missing disc that could literally ruin their family publicly thereby undervaluing his involvement in the whole situation. In this instance, Cal finds out that Nate knows about discs. Nate instills the fear of God in Cassie when it comes to Maddy finding out about their indiscretion. Nate reminds Cassie that if Maddy ever found out that she would literally kill her and ruin whatever was left of her. This sends Cassie on a downward spiral of depression and the only person she can confide in is Nate. Nate is using her fear go control her perhaps he wants his cake and wants too eat it too. Based on Nate and Maddy’s history they always end up back together.
As for Rue and Jules they are in a weird spot. They are still together but they have a new addition. Elliot is Rue’s new friend. Unbeknownst to Jules, Rue and Elliot are bonded forever over their love of getting high. An awkward and uncomfortable introduction to Elliot leaves Jules in tears as she more than likely senses that there is something between them. Rue opens up to Elliot about her dad’s death after his battle with cancer. But Elliot refuses to believe that Rue’s addiction is because of his death. Elliot goes t believe in the whole cause and effect thing. Elliot and Rue know that their relationship isn’t exactly healthy. But they are okay with it at least for the moment. Fans of the show are flirting with the possibility of a love triangle with Jules, Rue and Elliot. But Elliot and Rue’s relationship isn’t exactly romantic. Elliot is just the controversial figure that Jules and Rue need to reveal the rocky foundation of their relationship.
It seems like Kat is the only one in a healthy relationship on the show. Or at least it seems that way in the outside. Ethan is a great guy and he’s madly in love with Kat. But Kat can’t figure out why she doesn’t love him back. Her confusion manifests into two disturbing dream sequences. One in which a hot warrior violently murders Ethan and makes sweet love to her. In the second dream fantasy an army of influencers sing positive affirmations to her. These are two scenes we could have did without but it wouldn’t be Euphoria if things didn’t get a little weird.
Lex’s character finally comes out the shadow this season. She is perhaps the most well adjusted character on the show. When Cassie admits to Nate parents that Fez is responsible for giving Nate his much deserved beat down. Lexi feels the need to pay him a visit at his convenience store and give him a heads up. But Cal drops in as well and out of fear Lexi melts back into the background unsure of what she should say or do next. Cal tries to intimidate Fez but clearly he doesn’t know how Fez operates because Ash Tray is locked and loaded . For his own good, Cal slaps a twenty dollar bill on the counter and says that he is just a concerned father before he waltzes off into the night.