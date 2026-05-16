Erin Doherty: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Adolescence Star

Recognized as one of Britain’s most promising rising stars, Erin Doherty is quickly gaining global recognition for her talent. Her powerful screen presence is undeniable in the few projects she has appeared in, especially in her portrayal of complex characters. Whether you are watching her breakout performance as Princess Anne in The Crown or her raw portrayal of a forensic child psychologist dealing with a client’s youthful struggles in the BBC drama Adolescence, Doherty often stands out with her emotionally layered acting.
Before her award-winning performances made her a screen sensation, Erin Doherty earned widespread acclaim as a stage performer. She performed in notable plays like My Name Is Rachel Corrie, A Christmas Carol, and The Crucible. Her theater background played a huge role in her growing fame and in shaping her approach to storytelling, which has pulled in many fans. Behind the spotlight, Doherty’s journey is filled with surprising twists and inspiring details that most fans are unaware of. As interest in her life and career continues to rise, we explore fascinating things you probably didn’t know about the Adolescence star.
1. Erin Doherty Has Irish Heritage
The British actress was born on July 16, 1992, in Crawley, West Sussex, England. Her ancestry can be traced to Carndonagh, a town in Inishowen, County Donegal, in Ulster, where her paternal grandfather hailed from. She was raised in a modest family, although her parents divorced when she was four years old. Doherty developed her passion for acting from childhood, along with her older sister Grace.
2. Erin Doherty Had To Choose Between Acting and Football
Growing up, Erin Doherty played football and honed her skills as an athlete. She attended Hazelwick School in Crawley, where she captained the Crawley Wasps team and played in midfield. Doherty’s football career reached its peak when Chelsea Women scouted her. Faced with a tough decision to either commit to football or acting, she chose the latter. Nevertheless, Doherty is still a fan of the game and supports Tottenham Hotspur. In 2024, she joined other celebrities selected to represent England in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF UK event. Her team won 6-3 against the World XI.
3. She Began Acting in Sunday Drama Classes and Later Trained at Prestigious Acting Schools
Erin Doherty’s journey into the performing arts began in Sunday drama school, which she joined with her older sister. Before her professional acting debut, Doherty trained at the Guildford School of Acting and later sharpened her skills at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School from 2012 to 2015, where she received recognition for her craft.
4. She Won the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Award in 2015
While still honing her craft at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Doherty received recognition for her undeniable talent and unforgettable stage presence. She ended her training in 2015, winning the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Award (SSSSPOTY) for her rendition of Broadway Baby from the Sondheim musical Follies at the Garrick Theatre.
5. Before Her Screen Success, Erin Doherty Built Strong Theatre Roots
While she’s mostly recognized for her film and television appearances, Erin Doherty first built her acting persona on stage. She performed in numerous plays after honing her skills at prestigious institutions that have produced some of the best British performers. In 2017, she performed the one-woman play, My Name Is Rachel Corrie, which revolves around the late activist Rachel Corrie. The same year, she received critical acclaim for her performance as Fiz in Jack Thorne‘s play Junkyard. Doherty’s other notable stage credits include The Crucible (2022) as Abigail Williams, Death of England: Closing Time (2024) as Carly, and Unicorn (2025) as Kate.
6. Erin Doherty Gained International Recognition For Her Breakout Performance as a British Princess
Before she joined the cast of The Crown in season 3 as Anne, Princess Royal, Erin Doherty knew little about the real-life royalty she played. As such, she began watching footage of the princess and studying her family history. She focused on watching the princess at the age that she would portray her, learning every move and mimicking her voice. Her efforts paid off as she won a Breakthrough Artist Award for the role in 2020. Doherty also reprised the role in the fourth season of the series.
7. Erin Doherty Won Major Awards For Her Portrayal of a Child Psychologist in Adolescence
Doherty’s portrayal of Briony Ariston in Adolescence solidified her ability to captivate audiences with intense screen presence. The role won her the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In 2026, she was nominated for three awards for the same role, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television and the Critics Choice Television Awards’ Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
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