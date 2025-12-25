Erika Kirk Accused Of Cashing In On Tragedy With Christmas Message Promoting Charlie Kirk’s Book

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has found herself confronting yet another wave of criticism, this time following a holiday message she shared just days before Christmas.
The video, posted Tuesday (December 23), came three months after the 37-year-old lost her husband in a shooting in Utah.
The clip began with a heartfelt reflection on grief and family, only to end with a promotion of Charlie’s final book Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.
For many detractors, the moment served as proof of what they called “Erika’s never-ending grift.”
Erika Kirk was accused by detractors of profiting off of her husband’s passing by promoting his last book during Christmas
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
In the message, Erika urged viewers to slow down and hold their loved ones close.
“My prayer to you is just to rest,” she said. “Love on your babies, love on your family members, life is short.”
But that message was immediately overshadowed by accusations that Erika was turning her grief into profit.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“She’s doing this while selling a book?!?” one critic wrote.
“Can’t be a Conservative Christmas message without ‘order now’ somewhere in the mix,” another said.
Image credits: FoxNews/X
“The grift is strong in this one,” a third added.
Others went further, labeling her a “shameless shill profiteering off her husband’s d**th” and claiming that Turning Point USA, the group Charlie co-founded, was losing sight of what made them relevant at one point.
“It’s Christmas week, and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids,” a commenter argued. “Maybe [she should] take that advice herself.”
This was far from the first time Erika’s presence in media circles has sparked backlash.
As Bored Panda previously reported, critics have closely scrutinized her movements for months, accusing her of everything from attention-seeking to looking for another husband.
Kirk has consistently been criticized for her behavior by various media personalities and outlets
Image credits: jared_shult
Image credits: BKMidwestMom
On December 10, Selling Sunset personality Christine Quinn took her attack public.
“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” she posted on X.
The remark ignited a heated response from those close to Erika, who defended the widow’s efforts to keep her household afloat in the aftermath of an assassination.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
“Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids’ she’s everywhere fighting FOR them,” reality TV star Savannah Chrisley wrote the following day.
“She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence.”
Even so, online pressure has only intensified as Erika tries to preserve Charlie’s legacy while shutting down speculation surrounding his passing.
Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram
A 22-year-old man, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated m*rder in the case.
Prosecutors say Robinson admitted in texts that he attacked Charlie for political reasons. Bullet casings left at the scene were inscribed with internet and gaming memes, including the phrase, “Hey fa**ist. Catch!”
Despite that evidence, conspiracy theories have flourished online.
Candace Owens has divided conservative media by spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s passing
Image credits: RealCandaceO
Leading the charge is conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has refused to retract claims that Charlie was the victim of a deeper plot, involving Turning Point employees and even foreign governments.
Following a 4.5-hour private meeting with Erika and others from Turning Point USA on December 15, Owens said her suspicions remain unchanged. She accused authorities of hiding the truth and called the evidence “fake and g*y” on her podcast.
Image credits: 01010111000101O
Owens has floated unsubstantiated theories tying the shooting to Israel, France and Egypt. In earlier media appearances, Erika publicly pushed back.
“Call me what you want,” she said. “But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family… no.”
Owens responded by doubling down in mocking fashion, opening a recent episode with “OK everybody, Shabbat Shalom” and swapping her usual intro music for “Hava Nagila.”
Image credits: thaddeusthought
She has further claimed that Egyptian airplanes tracked Erika for years.
“If you want to go through my flight log, go right ahead. It’s very boring,” Erika told CBS. “I actually was in the hospital because I was having contractions.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
till, Owens’ theories continue driving a wedge inside conservative media.
Figures like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith have demonstrated varying levels of support for Owens, while Ben Shapiro and Tim Pool condemned her behavior as “evil.” Nick Fuentes called her a narcissist harming America.
