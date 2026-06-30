Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

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It’s no secret that tattoos are permanent. You can’t just wash them off or magically erase them once the ink is in your skin. That’s why many people think long and hard before making that commitment.

But not everyone gets the memo. One tattoo shop manager recently took to Reddit to share one of the wildest customer experiences they’ve ever had. A woman came in, made a very specific tattoo choice, and insisted on getting it done her way. Two days later, she burst back in demanding that it be fixed.

What followed was a meltdown so baffling it left the entire shop speechless. Read the full story below.

A woman made a very peculiar tattoo choice and insisted on getting it done her way

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: AI25.Studio Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

But two days later, she burst back into the shop demanding a fix, and the reason why left everyone speechless

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: SquirrellyWildcard

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: İbrahim Halil Ölmez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Image credits: SquirrellyWildcard

Readers were equally flabbergasted by the customer’s logic

Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned
Woman Claims Tattoo Artist Ruined Her Ink, But The Reason Why Leaves The Whole Shop Stunned

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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