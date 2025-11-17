10 Practices Of Happiness Around The World Curated By NeoMam Studios

What is happiness? Probably, each person who attempts to answer this question will come up with their own unique response, as happiness, in a certain sense, is something individual, personal, and inimitable. On the other hand, there is a common idea of happiness that is shared by the vast majority of people: happiness is having good health, love, sufficient wealth, and so on.
Did you know that all over the world, there are ways to ‘practice happiness’? NeoMam Studios has undertaken a project called ‘It’s the Little Things in Life: Happiness Practices Around the World,’ which explores what 10 different countries do to find happiness.
Image credits: CashNetUSA
#1 Japan
It may sound like an ancient rite, but Japanese forest-bathing was first developed as a scientifically verified aid to conventional medicine in the 1980s. Take yourself for a mindful walk through the woods when you feel low and you can rejuvenate mind, body and soul.
#2 Nigeria
The word ubuntu is taken from the Zulu phrase ‘Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’, which is the idea that a person only exists and thrives through community. If you are open and affirming to your neighbours, you can acknowledge your part in society and strengthen yourself by strengthening others.
#3 Norway
Norwegians define themselves by their connection to the natural world and outdoors living. The winter is so dark that they have to roam a little to keep their spirits up, and summer days last so long that there’s always time to visit nature. Putting some time aside each day to walk in the park or really listen to a nearby river can help you find your place in the world.
#4 Germany
When you picture a group of Germans sitting around laughing and toasting frothy beer with each other, that’s gemütlichkeit. Difficult to directly translate, it describes a very special kind of social bonding where being playful and lively can create a sense of belonging. You can create this feeling with your family or friends by treating each meeting as an occasion and always taking an opportunity to dance or sing together.
#5 France: ‘Aperitif’
The French like to take a petit drink to mark the end of work and the beginning of the evening, and what ritual could be more civilized than a polite appetizer? Try something French like a glass of pastis or vermouth when you get in from work to put you in the mood for dining.
#6 Spain
The famous Spanish afternoon nap has been around for thousands of years and, if it used to be considered a physical necessity, today it is often regarded to be a luxury. Even if you don’t live in a hot climate, a 20-minute nap after lunch can help avoid that energy dip that derails so many good starts.
#7 Turkey
If keyif is a central part of Turkish national culture it is also, in practice, a very personal thing. Keyif means just finding a moment to be by yourself and to quietly live in the moment. You can choose to do so on the beach, on a park bench or in the bath.
#8 Bosnia And Herzegovina
The tempo in Bosnia is somewhat slower than elsewhere in Europe, and kafa – the coffee break – is a big part of that. Sitting down with this specially prepared brew means committing to a discussion of world affairs and personal gossip, and forgetting about time for a few moments to concentrate on the flavor of the coffee and on the quality of your company.
#9 Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil
“Yerba mate raises morale,” wrote the French Society of Hygiene in 1909, “sustains the muscular system, augments strength and allows one to endure privations. In a word, it is a valiant aid.” This miraculous tree leaf tea can be taken alone as part of your morning ritual or sipped from a calabashbowl and passed around with friends.
#10 Russia
A familiar practice that is fun to see through the eyes of a foreigner. In a small, very hot room, you find boiling water and ice water. This is a place where people communicate heart to heart, not forgetting to whip each other with brooms made from branches and leaves of different trees.
