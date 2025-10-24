Taylor Swift Lesbian Relationship Rumors With Karlie Kloss Intensify After Resurfaced Interview Slip

A 2015 Taylor Swift interview by Ellen DeGeneres is being rehashed, and fans are homing in on the singer’s erroneous use of the word “we” to make a romantic connection to her former best friend, Karlie Kloss.
Swift and Kloss, a supermodel with over 40 Vogue cover appearances and a longtime Victoria’s Secret angel, started hanging out in 2012.
The two became inseparable and were part of a larger high-profile social circle that included Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Zendaya.
Then one day, at the end of 2014, around the time of the Ellen interview slip, netizens snapped Kloss and Swift leaning into each other at a New York concert. The favored speculation was that the two had been caught kissing.
Taylor Swift was discussing her cat with Ellen DeGeneres in 2014 when she let it slip
In the interview that was posted to YouTube on October 27, 2014, Swift, then 25, told DeGeneres, “So I got a new cat.”
Said cat, she attempted to explain, went by an array of names and titles.
“Her name is Detective Olivia Benson. She was named after my favorite character on Law & Order SVU, but it’s very confusing for me because I named the cat Detective Olivia Benson, and she (the TV character) has since been promoted to Sergeant.”
“So do you call her detective and sergeant sometimes?” DeGeneres asked.
Internet critics referred to as Gaylors say that she was living with Karlie Kloss at the time
“Usually, well, I actually call her a name that doesn’t really make any sense,” Swift continued.
And then came the utterance that could have been an innocent verbal error, but is now being seen as a Freudian slip.
“But, uh we,” she stumbled through her explanation. “Her name is… Uhm… In the house it’s Dibbles.”
An internet commentator, representing a subset of Swift fans who call themselves Gaylors, is convinced she is in the closet and singled out this instance to make their point.
A sighting of Swift leaning into Karlie Kloss at a NYC concert only fueled the rumors
“This being the exact summer she was sneaking into Karlie’s place through the garden gate mentioned in Cruel Summer…” the netizen wrote, referring to Track 2 in the singer’s 2019 Lover album.
“These [women] were living together like those lesbians that moved in together after dating for 2 months.”
At the time, 2014/2015, Kloss and Swift were in the thick of their friendship, and they were seen gracing Victoria’s Secret ramps and attending Vogue photo shoots together.
A sighting of the two at The 1975 NYC concert, leaning into each other, was caught on camera, and a sect on the internet tried hard to use it as proof that Kloss and Swift were intimate.
Swift’s camp rebuked the speculation
Another onlooker weighed in on what they saw on the night:
“Taylor looked adorable — she had a tight black miniskirt on and was singing all the lyrics to songs and headbanging her hair around and dancing wild, like dirty dancing, with her friends…they looked like they were having a blast.”
The swirling speculation drew a reaction from Swift’s camp.
“Its sad that on the day it’s announced Taylor has three Grammy nominations for ‘Shake It Off,’ I have to shake off this [nonsense],” a rep told US Weekly.
Swift would break cover around the same time, asking fans to stop saying she is lesbian
Irrespective of her rep’s claims that Swift would shake off the lesbianism speculations, the rumors appear to have struck home.
So much so that she reached out to fans personally in an X post.
“As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me,” Buzzfeed reported.
But Gaylors have proven persistent and inconsiderate of the request.
Netizens are finding a trove of suggestive lyrics in her songs
In response to the speculation’s most recent revival, a fan saw evidence of Swift’s nonbinary inclinations in another song.
“I love it how people are arguing over sapphic ‘subtext’ and ‘undertones’ in Actually Romantic (from the track Hits Different on the 2022 album Midnight), when that song is as explicit as it gets,” they wrote.
“Subtext and undertones are in Ivy, False God, Dorothea and lots of her other songs but saying a woman is [arousing] her […] is NOT subtext.”
“You were the woman I loved, don’t need another metaphor it’s simple enough,” echoed another netizen as a nod to another line from the same track.
Some fans, referring to Swift and Kloss as “Kaylor” think that they were “so in love”
