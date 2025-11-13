People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

by

The internet, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches all make us more connected but disconnected at the same time. You might have several internet interactions with strangers a day but would you consider any of them especially impactful? Well, one internet seller on eBay got more than he bargained for when he put up an old VHS player for sale on the e-commerce site. This man’s trash became another man’s treasure in ways they probably never imagined, which is why what happened next was all the more special.

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: Chris Baranski

User @OriginalYoni first broke the story with an attached image of the typed out letter and it quickly went viral

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: OriginalYoni

Sent by post the 86-year-old recipient of the VHS player said it was the first time he had used the site but had “found many old VHS tapes recently and wanted to see what is on them.” The man said at first he had some technical difficulties which he blamed on his age stating he was “perhaps not up to my game.” With the help of his new device, he discovered beautiful relics from the past of his “wedding with all the family and friends, many of which are no longer around. Then skiing strips, kids growing up travels, and more importantly the gentle maturing of my family.”

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

The story was so touching that eBay replied to the story that “connecting people to the things they love is why we exist”

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: eBay_UK

Even actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt loved the story

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: hitRECordJoe

Along with countless others across the internet who were truly in their feels

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player
People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Some people even had nostalgic eBay memories of their own

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: DFacobbre

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: DrSunshineWa

People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

Image credits: LudoLewis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Photographer Shows The Secret World Of Insects Through His Dreamy Macro Photography
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
15 Amazing Facts You Didn’t Know About Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Creepy Realistic Cake Art By Annabel de Vetten
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Husband Seeks Answers After NYPD Detective And Mom Of 3 Found Deceased In Hotel After Cosmetic Surgery
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
A Utility Company Demanded To Speak With Dead House Owner Directly, So His Daughter Brought Him To The Appointment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Keke Palmer Can’t Stop Laughing While Eating World’s Hottest Hot Wings
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.