People Are Heartwarmed By The Letter This Person Received From An 86-Year-Old Who Bought His VHS Player

The internet, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches all make us more connected but disconnected at the same time. You might have several internet interactions with strangers a day but would you consider any of them especially impactful? Well, one internet seller on eBay got more than he bargained for when he put up an old VHS player for sale on the e-commerce site. This man’s trash became another man’s treasure in ways they probably never imagined, which is why what happened next was all the more special.
User @OriginalYoni first broke the story with an attached image of the typed out letter and it quickly went viral
Sent by post the 86-year-old recipient of the VHS player said it was the first time he had used the site but had “found many old VHS tapes recently and wanted to see what is on them.” The man said at first he had some technical difficulties which he blamed on his age stating he was “perhaps not up to my game.” With the help of his new device, he discovered beautiful relics from the past of his “wedding with all the family and friends, many of which are no longer around. Then skiing strips, kids growing up travels, and more importantly the gentle maturing of my family.”
The story was so touching that eBay replied to the story that "connecting people to the things they love is why we exist"
Even actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt loved the story
Along with countless others across the internet who were truly in their feels
Some people even had nostalgic eBay memories of their own
