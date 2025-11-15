This Online Group Shames People Who Deserve A Special Place In Hell For Being Annoyingly Entitled (50 Pics)

There are always people who think they deserve to get their own way. Like cutting in front of you at a coffee shop or demanding a table at a fully seated restaurant without a reservation. They imagine that the world owes them something without giving anything in return, or that the rules don’t apply to them. Well, they do.

There’s a special place for such individuals, a Reddit page called Entitled People. This online community is dedicated to shaming those who think they are better than everyone else. Members of this subreddit post stories you would not believe: demanding to enter a store even after closing time, complaining about the ambulance blocking their driveway, or asking to reschedule… the sun.

This time, Bored Panda has collected examples of people whose ego is just too big to be overlooked, so check them out below!

#1 Karen Doesn’t Care About Your Cancer

Image source: MayuMayhem

#2 How To Fight Back Entitlement 101

Image source: furno472

#3 Karens Never Win

Image source: kidzthesedys

#4 I Miss Him Too

Image source: greenracer123

#5 I Love It When These Stories Of Entitled People Pop Up On My Facebook Feed!

Image source: ausbeardyman

#6 Entitled Boss Is Mad The Employees Won’t Work Extra Hours

Image source: whitedranzer

#7 My Favorite Dedicated Gluten Free Bakery (That Also Has Nut Free, Vegan, And Dairy Free Options) And One Of The Only Bad Reviews I’ve Ever Seen For Them

Image source: onelonelywhumperfly

#8 Oh Ok, I’m Sorry

Image source: Pumkin32465

#9 Everything Has A Price If You’re Rich Enough

Image source: memezzer

#10 Terry Crews Calling Out An Ep

Image source: OneAppleBoi, twitter.com

#11 Get Up My Son Wants Your Seat!

Image source: ElCasa98

#12 Keep Your Kids Inside Or I’ll Call The Cops

Image source: electrodudesmith

#13 Just Found This On Facebook. I Think This Counts?

Image source: DarkFyre315

#14 Psa: There Is Extra Space For A Reason

Image source: Krystal-Bandit

#15 When Being An Influencer Has No Perks

Image source: abbiezimmerman

#16 Entitled Fan Thinks Their Entitled To An Nba Player’s Photo

Image source: jgnodado18, twitter.com

#17 Perfectly Fair Reason To Give A One Star Review

Image source: Lucas7831

#18 Imagine Feeling This Entitled

Image source: SpicyHashbrowns

#19 From My Local Police Department. Karen Calls 911 Cause The Pizza She Ordered Was Wrong

Image source: MrCriminalScum

#20 Family Takes Over Kids Playground (The Beach Is Right Below Them)

Image source: ILikeSweetsTooMuch

#21 I Can Break Merchandise Because They Are Slow….

Image source: itsjustathot

#22 The Nerve Of This Lady

Image source: memezzer

#23 Bros…. Don’t Be Like This…

Image source: Melphor

#24 Goth Girls Bad

Image source: Peach_Gfuel

#25 Wow, This Is Another Level Of Entitlement

Image source: MNJayW

#26 Was Almost Surprised By The Level Of Entitlement

Image source: PMmeSimpsonsmemes

#27 Entitled Commissioner Thinks The Artist Should Keep The Project In Her House And Work On It There So She Can Personally Track Work Hours

Image source: happythoughts413

#28 You Want Me To Pay You?

Image source: ARE_U_FCKING_SORRY

#29 Em Wants My Partner To Change Their Name

Image source: TadBitt

#30 Is This The Krusty Krab?

Image source: my-surname-is-NASA

#31 Entitled Person Thinks They Can Take Up A Tiny Cafe’s Only Large Table During Lunchtime With One Cup Of Tea Because Baby

Image source: parttimehoepotato

#32 People Like This Aren’t Real.. Are They ?

Image source: pissymissy204

#33 This Bar Has Seen Its Share Of Entitled People

Image source: SunnyJar

#34 Phillip Defranco Has To Put Up With This Bs Too

Image source: VladC12

#35 You Can’t Advertise Your Company For 40 Days, Because Catholics

Image source: Yappyy, twitter.com

#36 Found This Little Gem

Image source: animavivere

#37 Entitled Military Spouse

Image source: BoldGaming_yt_ttv

#38 Did Somebody Say Karen?

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Why, Just Why?

Image source: SassonEmam

#40 Insane Daughter Wants To Commit Murder To “Save” Her Siblings From Vaccines

Image source: reddit.com

#41 This Lady Too Entitled To Respect Disabled People And Their Medical Equipment

Image source: cherry-kid

#42 Man Flips A Person Out Of His Wheelchair For A Parking Spot

Image source: reddit.com

#43 If You Do This In The Theatre, You’re A Major Jerk

Image source: agacinkanjisi

#44 Okay Then Damn

Image source: customarymagic

#45 Decades Of “The Customer Is Always Right” Has Created The Most Entitled Idiots In Human History

Image source: CMCXCV

#46 Note Left On Ambulance Windshield While They Were Responding To An Emergency

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Why Would You Think Putting Your Foot There Is Okey?

Image source: bellisima123

#48 Grubhub Driver Cancels My Mom’s Order Due To Not Tipping On The Online Payment System

Image source: cakan4444

#49 Because Who Cares If They Are Disabled?

Image source: 45bit-Waffleman

#50 She Stood There The Whole Time In The Way Of 3 Old Ladies In Wheelchairs, And Didn’t Move When We Asked

Image source: LogOutOfLife

