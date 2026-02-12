Dansby Swanson: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Dansby Swanson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dansby Swanson

February 11, 1994

Kennesaw, Georgia, US

32 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Dansby Swanson?

James Dansby Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop, celebrated for his exceptional defensive prowess. He consistently anchors the infield with strategic plays and consistent, reliable performance.

His breakout came as the first overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, swiftly moving to the majors. Swanson solidified his status during the Atlanta Braves’ memorable 2021 World Series victory. Fans admire his intense focus.

Early Life and Education

Kennesaw, Georgia, was home for James Dansby Swanson, who grew up in a family deeply rooted in athletics. His father, Cooter, played baseball, and his mother, Nancy, excelled in basketball and tennis at Troy University.

He honed his skills at Marietta High School, starring in both baseball and basketball, where he earned the nickname “Three-point Swanson.” Swanson then attended Vanderbilt University, a prominent step in his collegiate baseball career.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to professional soccer star Mallory Diane Swanson (née Pugh), Dansby Swanson’s personal life is a public highlight. The couple’s engagement followed the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series triumph, leading to their December 2022 wedding.

Mallory and Dansby Swanson announced they are expecting their first child in May 2025. They continue to support each other’s demanding athletic careers.

Career Highlights

As a prominent Major League Baseball shortstop, Dansby Swanson achieved significant team success, notably with the Atlanta Braves. He was instrumental in securing the 2021 World Series Championship, a career-defining moment for the team.

Swanson also garnered individual recognition, earning two Gold Glove Awards in consecutive years (2022, 2023). He was also selected as an MLB All-Star twice, in 2022 and 2023, highlighting his consistent elite play.

Signature Quote

“God’s always got a plan. And if I’ve learned one thing, having faith in that plan will never fail you.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0’s 150th Episode Review: All McGarrett’s Women
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2016
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Gavaris
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2017
Hilarious Short About A Girl Who Accidentally Wrote A Letter To Satan Instead Of Santa
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Jack Was The Best Character on Lost
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2021
5-Year-Old Notices Mom Collapsing So She FaceTimes Her Dad, And People Are Saying The Family Would Be Broke If It Were The US
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“So Classic”: Selena Gomez Snubs Mother At Star-Studded Wedding To Benny Blanco
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025