Boss Left Holding The Bag After Staff Walks Out From The Restaurant Because Of His Lies Of Not Being Able To Pay For Overtime

Very often there are situations where things become hard at work and the smartest thing to do is for everyone to try their best to get out of this situation as quickly as possible. Of course, most have in mind that this extra work will be paid for or there will be other benefits given for that extra push. But it seems that not every workplace or not every boss has a good intention to be honest with their employees. At least that is what happened to Reddit user @Log_Leader who decided to share his work story with other people online.
The user started his story by stating that some time ago, he worked at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. The man was quite happy with the workplace as he had a nice general manager and friendly co-workers. The real problem started when he had to work overtime. One day, the employee was asked to work on his one day off, and for this, he would receive $100. The man thought that it was a good deal, so he accepted the offer. After this, he once again was asked to work overtime again, but this time he asked to be paid $150 since he didn’t have any time off, so the manager agreed.
After quite some time, the employee still didn’t get his money for the overtime, so he started asking one of the managers when they would pay him. This is when he found out that, according to their district manager, their restaurant wasn’t doing very well, and so they couldn’t pay him, having in mind how badly their restaurant was doing in comparison to others. The employee tried to explain that they were doing the best that they could as they didn’t have the same number of employees as other restaurants. However, it seemed that the manager didn’t want to hear that and told the narrator that he would only get paid after their restaurant increased its revenue. This really made the employee upset, and he soon came up with a plan.
The man talked with the people he worked with who were close to him, and they all agreed that they would walk out if the employee didn’t get his money. After some time, the narrator tried calling the district manager multiple times but got ignored. He left a voicemail stating that if he didn’t get his money, the whole staff that worked at night would leave the workplace. The man happened to be in the office where his boss left her email, so he could see if anything came in from the district manager.
The email that was addressed to the general manager made it clear that he wouldn’t be paying the overtime money to the employee, so he then made his whole crew walk out of the shift, leaving everything behind. After he quit, the man found out that the manager had lost all of the restaurants that he was responsible for and thus had to move. Besides this, his annual salary was cut from $65k to $40k.
A lot of people online were happy to hear that this entitled and disrespectful manager was given a lesson. Some people also gave some useful advice to the narrator, stating that he should report this to IRS to get that extra pay. It was also noticed that the manager’s salary wasn’t a lot to begin with, but now he was paid even less because, apparently, he couldn’t do his job properly. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
