Mom Insults Her Abandoned Son, Then Has The Nerve To Try And Dig Her Claws Into His Inheritance

When there’s an inheritance involved, there’s naturally going to be drama within families. Many greedy relatives come crawling out, and they are even willing to fight nastily to get their “share” of it. I guess it’s true when they say, “money can buy a lot of things, but not class.”
One guy went online to share how his entitled mommy suddenly re-entered his life after years of abandonment because she wanted his inheritance for her affair child. Well, he wasn’t really shocked, as he knew how vicious she was. All he did was laugh in her face and watch the drama unfold! Here’s what happened…
It’s funny how some entitled people can go to any extremes just for money
stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image
This man watched his toxic mom reach out after abandoning him because she wanted his inheritance for her affair child
karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)
jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)
photohobo / Magnific (not the actual photo)
michaeljayimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)
kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
hryshchyshen / Magnific (not the actual photo)
He answered netizens’ questions in the comments and gave more details about his situation
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The author’s update revealed that his mom returned with her daughter, but he snubbed her again
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image
Entitled people lack empathy and don’t care about how their actions affect others
Humans aren’t inherently greedy or entitled, but since our nature is pretty flexible, these traits can become a huge part of some people. According to Verywell Mind, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others.
In its extreme form, a sense of entitlement may be part of a personality disorder. If it transforms into narcissism, dealing with such people can be extremely tough. Psychology Today states that not only are they frustrating, but they also drain a person’s emotional energy and harm their mental health.
Narcissists refuse to see reason, and often act melodramatically when things don’t go as per their wishes. Everything is about control and self-protection for them, so they see it as a threat if they can’t control someone.
A survey has revealed that inheritance disputes have increased by roughly 15% in recent years, especially in blended families where expectations differ among biological children, stepchildren, and new spouses. These feuds can get more complicated if entitled people are involved.
After all, they can be extremely possessive when it comes to material things or money, for that matter. Also, they don’t really care if their actions harm even their own relatives, because their personal needs are far greater. However, when a person learns that their own family, much less a parent, doesn’t really care about them and abandons them in a jiffy, it can be pretty hurtful.
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Parental abandonment can unknowingly affect people long into adulthood
After growing up, people can pretend their relative’s nasty behavior doesn’t really affect them. But as kids, there is definitely some level of hurt to know that a parent doesn’t want them. Even as adults, they might not be aware of it, but this pain can linger at the back of their minds, unknowingly causing trouble.
Psychotherapist and author Kaytee Gillis explains, “Parental abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. The kids who experience it may struggle with self-image and self-esteem as adults.”
In the author’s case, not only did his mom abandon him, but she looked down on, disrespected, and even harassed him until he got angry. Studies highlight that the impact and consequences of harassment vary from person to person and are influenced by the duration and severity of the offensive behavior. Still, people generally react to harassment by exhibiting increasing distress.
Disbelief and anger are among the immediate emotions a person may experience when they are harassed. It must have been amplified because his mom and half-sister were two people who never even showed an ounce of care for him in his adult life. Despite this, they had the nerve to demand money that was rightfully his.
He was able to stay calm the first time, but things escalated the second time. However, it seems that the mother-daughter duo got what they deserved. Or at least, that’s what peeps online felt, but what are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to share them with us in the comments below. Also, if you found this story satisfying, here’s another one about an entitled mom who gets what she deserves.
Netizens applauded the poster for standing up to his entitled mom, as he shared more details about them
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