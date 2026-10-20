Entitled Mom Keeps Ringing A Sick Neighbor’s Doorbell, Then Gets Mad When She Has No Halloween Candy

Halloween means costumes, spooky decorations, and lots of candy! But for some reason I’ll never understand, not everyone wants to join in. Some people have other things to do or just don’t feel like answering the door all night. Most trick-or-treaters know that a dark porch light means to skip that house, but some still try anyway.
One Halloween night, not a soul in sight, a woman who had a bad migraine turned off her lights and went to bed. Still, a mom kept ringing her doorbell and demanded candy for her kids. Later, the woman went to Reddit to vent her frustration, because the mom even threatened to warn other parents to ignore her house. Which was what she would’ve done in the first place.
A simple evening can quickly turn into an uncomfortable situation when holiday expectations clash with personal boundaries
Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A woman battling a migraine turned off her lights on Halloween night, but relentless doorbell ringing forced her to confront an entitled mom
Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The entitled mom demanded Halloween treats, so the homeowner offered ketchup, noodles, and frozen burritos instead
The homeowner welcomed the mother warning she’d advice others to avoid the house, and slammed the door in her face
engin akyurt (not the actual photo)
Netizens sided with the homeowner and praised her response to the entitled mom’s demands
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