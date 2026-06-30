Entitled Army Wife Pulls The “Don’t You Know Who I AM?” Card On A Waitress, Gets A Humbling Reality Check

People love a good entitlement story because often the worldview of these folks is so ridiculous as to be almost funny to hear about. Of course, like an alligator safari, some things are best viewed at a distance.
A netizen shared a story that is a nearly textbook perfect example of a Karen. This particular entitled Karen was under the impression that because she was an army wife of a 2nd lieutenant, no less (feel free to roll your eyes), she was permitted to be particularly rude to a waitress. As it turns out, someone of even higher rank was there and decided to step in.
Some “army spouses” have an inflated idea of their status
Image credits: flernata / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AQuietBorderline
People called out the Karen and some shared similar stories
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