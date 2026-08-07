Entitled Mom Blocks Woman From Entering Her Own Home, Gets Humiliated: “Don’t Try And Fool Me!”

When you encounter a stranger, it’s natural to be slightly suspicious of them. You have no idea what their intentions are or if you can trust them. But if they ask you for a small favor, what do you have to lose? After all, shouldn’t we try to give people the benefit of the doubt?
When one woman had to ask a mother to move out of her way to get into her building, she couldn’t believe that the simple request became such a big deal. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.
It’s common for people to be slightly suspicious of strangers
But when this woman asked a mother for a small request, she was shocked by how rude the woman became
The Yuri Arcurs Collection, ai-assisted image
Image credits: Milkshakepirate
How much trust people place in strangers depends on several factors
How much trust do you put in the people around you? If someone approaches you on the street asking if they can use your cell phone, would you let them? And how comfortable would you feel leaving your laptop sitting at your table at a cafe while you get up to use the restroom?
According to research from New York University, the explanation for whether or not we’ll trust a stranger is Pavlovian. “Our study reveals that strangers are distrusted even when they only minimally resemble someone previously associated with immoral behavior,” says the lead author of the study, Oriel FeldmanHall.
“Like Pavlov’s dog, who, despite being conditioned on a single bell, continues to salivate to bells that have similar tones, we use information about a person’s moral character, in this case whether they can be trusted, as a basic Pavlovian learning mechanism in order to make judgments about strangers,” FeldmanHall explains.
You likely won’t be conscious of this decision-making process, but if you encounter someone who reminds you of a friend, loved one, or a trusted educator you once had, you’ll be more likely to take what they say at face value.
How much you trust a random stranger on the street might also be influenced by what kind of society you grew up in. Different cultures across the world have different opinions on how trustworthy strangers are.
Helping others out without expecting anything in return can help strengthen your community
For example, data from the World Values Survey found that in Denmark and Norway, over 72% of respondents believe that “most people can be trusted” in their country. In Brazil and Colombia, however, less than 5% of respondents said the same.
Trust in the government is also sometimes different than the trust that people have in others. In Japan, for example, there is high trust between individuals, yet low trust in the government. And in China, there is low trust between individuals yet high trust in the government.
But if you want to live in a strong, welcoming community, you have to contribute to it. If a stranger asks you to open a door for them, to take a photo of them, to stop the bus for you, or to help you pick up some papers that they dropped, helping them out won’t cost you anything. In fact, it might even make their day. And it’s a wonderful feeling to know that when you need help, you can rely on those around you.
Psychology Fanatic notes that some people even experience a “helper’s high” from engaging in acts or altruism or helping others. The irony of doing something selfless is that it actually can make you feel really good!
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda to read featuring similar drama, look no further than right here.
Readers had plenty to say about the story, and the author joined in on the conversation to share more details
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