The Best Portrait Of Actors And Musicians I’ve Taken (23 Pics)

Best of Portraits 2021-2023 (Actors & Musicians).

I mostly took these photos in theaters, concerts, and short film shoots.

Equipment: Canon 5D III. Samyang 85/1.4 MF. Nikon 180/2.8 ED AI. Nikon 105/1.8 AI.

More info: Instagram

#1 Best Of Portrait 2021-2023 (Actors & Musicians)

#2 Rujder Vivien (Actor)

#3 Rujder Vivien (Actor)

#4 Son Del Nene Página Band (Singer)

#5 Benkő Róbert (Cello)

#6 Benkő Róbert (Cello)

#7 Szelevényi Duo (Jazz Musicans)

#8 Bíró Kriszta, Csuja Imre. (Actors)

#9 Kerekes Vica & Cserhalmi György (Actors)

#10 Reiter Zita (Actor)

#11 Pozsár Máté (Pianist)

#12 Geröly Tamás (Drum)

#13 Son Del Nene Página Band (Singer)

#14 Son Del Nene Página Band (Trumpet)

#15 Gerendás Péter (Composer)

#16 Andras Salamon (Director)

#17 Takátsy Péter (Actor)

#18 Kőszegi Ákos (Actor)

#19 Freeszfe (Student Actor)

#20 Bettina Ilona Bodnár

#21 Tweed Run

#22 (Student Actor)

#23 Szandavári Gergely (Actor)

