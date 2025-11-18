The Best Portrait Of Actors And Musicians I’ve Taken (23 Pics)

Best of Portraits 2021-2023 (Actors & Musicians).
I mostly took these photos in theaters, concerts, and short film shoots.
Equipment: Canon 5D III. Samyang 85/1.4 MF. Nikon 180/2.8 ED AI. Nikon 105/1.8 AI.
More info: Instagram
#2 Rujder Vivien (Actor)
#3 Rujder Vivien (Actor)
#4 Son Del Nene Página Band (Singer)
#5 Benkő Róbert (Cello)
#6 Benkő Róbert (Cello)
#7 Szelevényi Duo (Jazz Musicans)
#8 Bíró Kriszta, Csuja Imre. (Actors)
#9 Kerekes Vica & Cserhalmi György (Actors)
#10 Reiter Zita (Actor)
#11 Pozsár Máté (Pianist)
#12 Geröly Tamás (Drum)
#13 Son Del Nene Página Band (Singer)
#14 Son Del Nene Página Band (Trumpet)
#15 Gerendás Péter (Composer)
#16 Andras Salamon (Director)
#17 Takátsy Péter (Actor)
#18 Kőszegi Ákos (Actor)
#19 Freeszfe (Student Actor)
#20 Bettina Ilona Bodnár
#21 Tweed Run
#22 (Student Actor)
#23 Szandavári Gergely (Actor)
