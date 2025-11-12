Lacoste Replace Their Iconic Crocodile Logo With Endangered Species, And People Are Not Happy About It

Few logos are recognized as wide as the iconic Lacoste crocodile, but the clothing company decided to change it. Temporarily. The French retailer has released a limited collection of white polo shirts, which, instead of the iconic crocodile, feature 10 endangered species. And even though the entire lineup has already been sold out, people are having mixed emotions about the campaign.

Program Save Our Species is a collaboration between Lacoste and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). As part of it, the clothing brand unveiled an exclusive lineup of t-shirts during the Paris Fashion Week. The collection consists of only 1,775 items that show 10 endangered species instead of its original logo. The number of shirts produced for each series corresponds to the remaining quantity of the species left in nature. These include the Vaquita dolphin, Burmese roofed turtle, Northern sportive lemur, Javan rhino, Cao Vit gibbon, Kakapo parrot, California condor, the Saola, Sumatran tiger, and the Anegada ground iguana.

Despite its effort to raise awareness about these animals, some people call out Lacoste for ‘greenwashing.’ The term implies that the company claims it does wonders for the environment when in reality it is actually only interested in promoting itself. Commenters argue that if Lacoste was serious, it would make changes in production or take other critical actions. Scroll down to check out how everything unfolded and let us know in the comments if you think this campaign is just a dirty marketing trick.

More info: lacoste.com (h/t demilked)

Lacoste is famous for its iconic crocodile

But for this year’s Paris Fashion Week, the brand has redesigned it

The iconic crocodile was replaced with 10 threatened animal species

As part of Save Our Species campaign, Lacoste aims to raise awareness about the state of biodiversity, donating the proceeds to the International Union for Conservation of Nature

The endangered animals include the Vaquita dolphin, Burmese roofed turtle, Northern sportive lemur, and others

The collection consists of only 1,775 items

The number of shirts produced for each series corresponds to the remaining quantity of the species left in nature

This lineup made headlines all over the internet, and it’s already sold out

But some people think the company claims it does wonders for the environment when in reality it is actually only interested in promoting itself

They’re calling Lacoste for being hypocrites

While others applauded the campaign

