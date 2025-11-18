Cardi B Slams Haters Who Criticized Her For Hitting The Gym Days After Giving Birth

Cardi B showed that she has no time for nonsense, especially for the internet’s mom-shamers.
The 31-year-old artist—who shares 6-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and 3-year-old son Wave Set Cephus with her ex-husband Offset—gave birth to their third child on September 7.
Days after welcoming the little bundle of joy, the rap queen was captured hitting the gym, and the internet certainly had opinions about it.
Cardi B clapped back at internet trolls criticizing her post-birth fitness routine, showing she’s not here for the mom-shaming
Image credits: Cardi B / Instagram
Image credits: Cardi B / Instagram
The I Like It rapper shared clips of herself sweating it out in the gym about a week after posting hospital pictures with her newborn baby in her arms.
“It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane,” a social media user named Bassie wrote on X after watching a clip of the hip-hop star on a treadmill.
The WAP rapper clapped back by resharing Bassie’s tweet and saying the internet will always have “something to say” about her body and her weight.
The rap queen shares three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, and Wave Set Cephus, 3, and her third little one with ex-husband Offset
Image credits: Cardi B / Instagram
Image credits: Cardi B / Instagram
“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny??” she said.
“Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???” she continued. “Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”
The chart-topping diva shared clips of herself sweating it out in the gym days after giving birth to her third bundle of joy
Image credits: Cardi B | Updates / Twitter
Image credits: Cardi B | Updates / Twitter
Bassie later said she didn’t mean any harm and called herself a “big fan” of the artist.
“I genuinely didn’t mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society’s expectations of women and ‘snap back’ culture,” said the rueful fan. “The reply to the OP honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I’m a big fan.”
Cardi B didn’t mind continuing the conversation as she replied to the fan and said she agreed with the sentiment about “society and pressure.”
“Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth,” the rapper replied.
After the third birth, “I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day,” she said
She also said that she felt like she had a “burst of energy” following her third child’s birth, almost like she wanted to complete all her goals “in one day.”
“I don’t know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day,” she added.
Follow Us