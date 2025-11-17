Person Worries About Getting Paid To Do Nothing, The Internet Shoves Some Sense Into Them

Before starting a new job, you can’t always know exactly what you’re getting yourself into. The day to day tasks might be a surprise, and settling into a new routine can take time. But it’s assumed that your new boss will guide you through this process and help you understand what your days should look like.
Apparently, that’s not always the case though, as one employee who was hired over two months ago recently shared on the Anti-work subreddit that they’ve been completely left in the dark about their position. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers have left them.
This employee started a new job a few months ago
But after being assigned almost no tasks, they’re beginning to wonder if their employee forgot about them altogether
Later, the worker clarified a few details about their situation
They also replied to a few readers and provided additional info
The onboarding experience can make or break an employee’s view of a company
One would think that employers want to keep a close eye on their team members to ensure that they’re being productive and earning their paychecks. Sure, there’s usually a grace period in the beginning of their time at a company where they may not be expected to take on as much responsibility as their peers, but most bosses give new employees additional attention to ensure that they’re getting the hang of things.
Quantum Workplace recommends asking new hires for feedback and checking in with them regularly during their first few months at a company. They should receive feedback from their boss, as well as their peers, and supervisors should ensure that they feel confident and comfortable with their responsibilities. Making sure that they’re on the right track as soon as possible can help minimize future issues, and leaving employees in the dark can make them hesitant about whether they want to stay at all.
Two thirds of employees are more likely to stay with a company for 3 years if they experienced excellent onboarding, and organizations who have a standard onboarding process see 50% greater new-hire productivity, the Society for Human Resource Management reports. Investing in employees from their first day can certainly be worthwhile.
Feeling forgotten at work can be extremely frustrating
If you find yourself in a similar situation to this employee, where you realize that your employer hasn’t assigned you any tasks for months, Chron has some recommendations of what steps to take. First, it’s important that you understand the purpose of your position and what you should be doing. If you’re a salaried employee, you likely don’t get directions every day, rather it’s assumed you know what your responsibilities are.
However, if you can’t take initiative and find something to do yourself, don’t hesitate to request direction. Your boss might be impressed that you’re looking to take on more, and will, hopefully, provide you with something to do. “Your responsibilities as a salaried employee are far more than fulfilling your responsibilities that are outlined on the job description,” Chron explains. “The ability to ask for guidance is proof that you know the basic expectations of a salaried employee.”
But what do you do if your boss continues to ignore you? Well, they’re probably not a great employer if they’re overlooking their team members in the first place, Michelle Gibbings at Harvard Business Review writes. Feeling respected in the workplace is crucial, as employees who get respect from their bosses report having 56% better health and well-being, 89% more enjoyment and satisfaction in their jobs and 92% greater focus and prioritization at work.
If your boss is ignoring you, don’t hesitate to speak up
When trying to get more attention from your boss, Gibbings recommends first challenging your perspective and resisting the urge to assume it’s anything personal. Maybe your employer just has too much on their plate right now, and you’ve been unintentionally overlooked.
Consider their perspective and how you might have become ignored. Then initiate a conversation with them to see what exactly is going on, and don’t wait too long to speak up. The longer you go on feeling nervous or uncomfortable at work, the harder it’s going to be to say something. And start looking for opportunities to make yourself visible and catch their attention.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this employee scored a dream job by realizing they don’t have to get any work done? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article, we recommend reading this one next!
