50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

by

We’ve all had that very worst day combo. From little things, like keys falling into the road gutter hole to a car engine that goes on vacation and doesn’t start, to pouring salt instead of sugar in your coffee, call them first world problems, but they’re real. And blood-boiling. In fact, we previously rolled up this compilation of pics with people having a day they’d be better off without.

This time, we are taking it a step further with a brand new list of employees having worse days than you. The cases are just vile. Think of a guy dropping a $40,000 pallet worth of glass on his first day or think of how it feels when you’re working from home and hit video instead of audio.

While you feel the hair standing up on your arms, I leave the stage to all the workers who need a big hug, mint tea and a warm blanket as soon as they get home. And if you still think that your workday is not going according to plan, well, think again.

#1 When I Worked At A Dog Daycare (I’d Bring My Dog With Me, Duh) I Once Got Off From Work And Was So Hungry I Left Without Him

My manager sent me this picture about 10 minutes later saying “You forgot something”. His expression is perfect.

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: powergirlpanties

#2 Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: soulhacler

#3 When You’re Working From Home And You Hit Video Instead Of Audio

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: bonitasaph

#4 Flew In A Helicopter For The First Time At Work, The Pilot’s Helmet Wasn’t Calming

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: drdoom

#5 Keeps Pecking The Window And Shouting At Me While I’m Trying To Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The One Time The Toner Exploded At Work While Switching It Out. You Can See Where I Was At That Exact Moment

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: paochow

#7 Actually Had To Put This Sign Up In The Bathroom At My Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: surbauer

#8 My Friend Works As An Extra In Movies And Does Stock Photography…. Just Saw Him Pictured As A Sex Offender On A Bus In Florida

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: devandangers

#9 So I Started Working As A Beekeeper Last Week

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#10 My Girlfriend Got Nailed At Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: chrystal-mighties

#11 This Pillar Was Straight Last Week. This Is The First Floor Of A Seven-Floor Building

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: VreniCZek

#12 Fell On A Gusset Plate At Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: mithrilbong

#13 Poor Megan

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: needmorexanax

#14 I Cleaned The Cat’s Litter Box And Brought The Bag With Me To Throw Away In My Outdoor Trash Can On The Way To Work. I Also Brought My Lunch

Guess which one got thrown away and which one came to work with me.

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Eric264

#15 My Friend Got A Surprise Haircut At Work Today. And It Was Free

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: MrTenenbaum7

#17 Bought 60 Doughnuts For The Office Today To Celebrate My 20th Birthday, Only To Be Told I Need To Self Isolate And Work From Home For The Next Week

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Peencub

#18 They Couldn’t Do It

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: NinjaCatPurr

#19 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: AndySlot

#20 My Sister Tried Making Popcorn At Work Today… Didn’t Go Very Well

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: flooptyscoops

#21 Accidently Dropped My Work Keys Into The Toilet. When I Got Up To Fish Them Out, It Automatically Flushed Itself

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: MovieReviewForNew

#22 I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: NoTick

#23 I Work As A Valet. Told Him He Had To Park It Himself

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: MADMAV89

#24 I Do Calligraphy. I Misplaced The Circled In Character, Which Is Part Of A 300 Word Scroll That I Almost Finished After 5 Days Of Work, 200 Characters In

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: SomeFoolishHooman

#25 The Ink From My Date Stamp At Work Exploded On My Shirt And The Material Formed The Droplets Into Little Stars

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: knider

#26 I Work At A Movie Theatre And This Is A Regular Occurrence

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Key-Disaster-3682

#27 So I Bring A Pecan Pie To Work. By Noon It Was Missing. Found It A Few Hours Later In My Boss’s Office

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Ciclismo4185

#28 Buckets Of Paint Fell Off A Pallet Being Lifted By A Forklift

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: the-d-man

#29 Need To Keep The Light On When I Get Ready For Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: hat7e

#30 The Windows Where I Work Like To Explode Every Month Or So

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Morg1603

#31 It’s Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don’t Know How To Close A Box Properly… Right When You’re Ready To Go Home

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Thunder_SdSh

#32 Was Given A Heat Sensitive Mug For A Work Meeting

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Camplaysgames

#33 Really Bad Day

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: TheMagnificentBoner

#34 My Friend Works As A Cleaner Here

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: soulkeyy

#35 After The Meeting Coworker Let Me Know That I Looked Naked And Frustrated The Whole Time

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: lindseyyisrad420

#36 My Friend Went To Work With A Pair Of Underwear Hanging Out Of Her Pants All Day

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#37 I Work As A Financial Auditor. When Reviewing Cash Deposits, I Found That One Of Our Employees Accepted This $100 Bill

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: daughterofozai

#38 I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here’s Us Separating 10,000 Beans… By Hand

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: CensoryDeprivation

#39 FedEx Truck Hanging Off The Indiana Toll Road After Hitting Ice In Frigid Conditions. Driver Not Hurt

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: DarkBlue222, Indiana State Police

#40 A Fly Managed To Slip Into My Coffee At Work. Fortunately, I Spit Him Out All Over My Keyboard

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: MyAniumYourAnium

#41 What McDonald’s Got Us (At Least My Branch Of McDonald’s) For Our Work During The Pandemic

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: furry-d*ckwithhair

#42 -41°С And No One To Let Me In To Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Dazd95

#43 Just Slipped On Ice And Tore My Favourite Jeans. Now I Gotta Go A Whole Shift At Work With My Bright Orange Boxers On Show

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: TheAnonymousDoom

#44 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: heymanitsdan

#45 This Was My Dad’s Only Christmas Bonus From The Company He’s Worked At For Over 20 Years: A $20 Off Coupon For A Frozen Turkey. My Mom Got A Christmas Ornament

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: AdiosTinyToast

#46 My Boss Is Going To Kill Me

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: captainhendrix

#47 My Zipper Broke At Work, Right Before A Few Important Meetings

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: illigal

#48 So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them… At The Urinal At Work

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: AFallingWall

#49 I Picked Something Up At Work, All Of A Sudden My Leg Started To Hurt, I Reached Into The Pocket At My Leg And Realised That My Spare Blade Made It Out Of The Case Somehow

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: NixonXIV

#50 Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired

50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

Image source: Taclysis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Make An Original Character Out Of This Template (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Genes With Bad Taste”: Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Premiere Look Brutally Mocked
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
My Friend Made One Amazing Wonder Woman Cosplay Outfit Before And After Shots
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Spent Hours To Sort And List The Top Ten Movies Done By Isabel Glasser (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Do You Guys Know Any Villains Who Are Boring? (Books, Movies, Anime, TV) (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Life Can Be So Cruel”: Dad, 28, Loses Life After Being Buried Alive While Digging Sand With Kids
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.