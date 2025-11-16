50 People Who Are Having A Terrible Day At Work

We’ve all had that very worst day combo. From little things, like keys falling into the road gutter hole to a car engine that goes on vacation and doesn’t start, to pouring salt instead of sugar in your coffee, call them first world problems, but they’re real. And blood-boiling. In fact, we previously rolled up this compilation of pics with people having a day they’d be better off without.
This time, we are taking it a step further with a brand new list of employees having worse days than you. The cases are just vile. Think of a guy dropping a $40,000 pallet worth of glass on his first day or think of how it feels when you’re working from home and hit video instead of audio.
While you feel the hair standing up on your arms, I leave the stage to all the workers who need a big hug, mint tea and a warm blanket as soon as they get home. And if you still think that your workday is not going according to plan, well, think again.
#1 When I Worked At A Dog Daycare (I’d Bring My Dog With Me, Duh) I Once Got Off From Work And Was So Hungry I Left Without Him
My manager sent me this picture about 10 minutes later saying “You forgot something”. His expression is perfect.
Image source: powergirlpanties
#2 Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset
Image source: soulhacler
#3 When You’re Working From Home And You Hit Video Instead Of Audio
Image source: bonitasaph
#4 Flew In A Helicopter For The First Time At Work, The Pilot’s Helmet Wasn’t Calming
Image source: drdoom
#5 Keeps Pecking The Window And Shouting At Me While I’m Trying To Work
Image source: reddit.com
#6 The One Time The Toner Exploded At Work While Switching It Out. You Can See Where I Was At That Exact Moment
Image source: paochow
#7 Actually Had To Put This Sign Up In The Bathroom At My Work
Image source: surbauer
#8 My Friend Works As An Extra In Movies And Does Stock Photography…. Just Saw Him Pictured As A Sex Offender On A Bus In Florida
Image source: devandangers
#9 So I Started Working As A Beekeeper Last Week
Image source: reddit.com
#10 My Girlfriend Got Nailed At Work
Image source: chrystal-mighties
#11 This Pillar Was Straight Last Week. This Is The First Floor Of A Seven-Floor Building
Image source: VreniCZek
#12 Fell On A Gusset Plate At Work
Image source: mithrilbong
#13 Poor Megan
Image source: needmorexanax
#14 I Cleaned The Cat’s Litter Box And Brought The Bag With Me To Throw Away In My Outdoor Trash Can On The Way To Work. I Also Brought My Lunch
Guess which one got thrown away and which one came to work with me.
Image source: Eric264
#15 My Friend Got A Surprise Haircut At Work Today. And It Was Free
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day
Image source: MrTenenbaum7
#17 Bought 60 Doughnuts For The Office Today To Celebrate My 20th Birthday, Only To Be Told I Need To Self Isolate And Work From Home For The Next Week
Image source: Peencub
#18 They Couldn’t Do It
Image source: NinjaCatPurr
#19 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario
Image source: AndySlot
#20 My Sister Tried Making Popcorn At Work Today… Didn’t Go Very Well
Image source: flooptyscoops
#21 Accidently Dropped My Work Keys Into The Toilet. When I Got Up To Fish Them Out, It Automatically Flushed Itself
Image source: MovieReviewForNew
#22 I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists
Image source: NoTick
#23 I Work As A Valet. Told Him He Had To Park It Himself
Image source: MADMAV89
#24 I Do Calligraphy. I Misplaced The Circled In Character, Which Is Part Of A 300 Word Scroll That I Almost Finished After 5 Days Of Work, 200 Characters In
Image source: SomeFoolishHooman
#25 The Ink From My Date Stamp At Work Exploded On My Shirt And The Material Formed The Droplets Into Little Stars
Image source: knider
#26 I Work At A Movie Theatre And This Is A Regular Occurrence
Image source: Key-Disaster-3682
#27 So I Bring A Pecan Pie To Work. By Noon It Was Missing. Found It A Few Hours Later In My Boss’s Office
Image source: Ciclismo4185
#28 Buckets Of Paint Fell Off A Pallet Being Lifted By A Forklift
Image source: the-d-man
#29 Need To Keep The Light On When I Get Ready For Work
Image source: hat7e
#30 The Windows Where I Work Like To Explode Every Month Or So
Image source: Morg1603
#31 It’s Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don’t Know How To Close A Box Properly… Right When You’re Ready To Go Home
Image source: Thunder_SdSh
#32 Was Given A Heat Sensitive Mug For A Work Meeting
Image source: Camplaysgames
#33 Really Bad Day
Image source: TheMagnificentBoner
#34 My Friend Works As A Cleaner Here
Image source: soulkeyy
#35 After The Meeting Coworker Let Me Know That I Looked Naked And Frustrated The Whole Time
Image source: lindseyyisrad420
#36 My Friend Went To Work With A Pair Of Underwear Hanging Out Of Her Pants All Day
Image source: reddit.com
#37 I Work As A Financial Auditor. When Reviewing Cash Deposits, I Found That One Of Our Employees Accepted This $100 Bill
Image source: daughterofozai
#38 I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here’s Us Separating 10,000 Beans… By Hand
Image source: CensoryDeprivation
#39 FedEx Truck Hanging Off The Indiana Toll Road After Hitting Ice In Frigid Conditions. Driver Not Hurt
Image source: DarkBlue222, Indiana State Police
#40 A Fly Managed To Slip Into My Coffee At Work. Fortunately, I Spit Him Out All Over My Keyboard
Image source: MyAniumYourAnium
#41 What McDonald’s Got Us (At Least My Branch Of McDonald’s) For Our Work During The Pandemic
Image source: furry-d*ckwithhair
#42 -41°С And No One To Let Me In To Work
Image source: Dazd95
#43 Just Slipped On Ice And Tore My Favourite Jeans. Now I Gotta Go A Whole Shift At Work With My Bright Orange Boxers On Show
Image source: TheAnonymousDoom
#44 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect
Image source: heymanitsdan
#45 This Was My Dad’s Only Christmas Bonus From The Company He’s Worked At For Over 20 Years: A $20 Off Coupon For A Frozen Turkey. My Mom Got A Christmas Ornament
Image source: AdiosTinyToast
#46 My Boss Is Going To Kill Me
Image source: captainhendrix
#47 My Zipper Broke At Work, Right Before A Few Important Meetings
Image source: illigal
#48 So I Found Out That My Shoes Have A Hole In Them… At The Urinal At Work
Image source: AFallingWall
#49 I Picked Something Up At Work, All Of A Sudden My Leg Started To Hurt, I Reached Into The Pocket At My Leg And Realised That My Spare Blade Made It Out Of The Case Somehow
Image source: NixonXIV
#50 Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired
Image source: Taclysis
Follow Us