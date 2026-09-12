Emmy Rossum: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Emmy Rossum
September 12, 1986
New York City, New York, US
40 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Emmy Rossum?
Emmanuelle Grey Rossum is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and nuanced dramatic portrayals. Her commanding presence translates across both film and television roles.
Her breakout role arrived in 2004 as Christine Daaé in the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She is also known for her striking, curly brown hair.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Emmanuelle Grey Rossum began singing at age seven in the Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorus. Her mother, Cheryl Rossum, raised her as an only child.
She attended the Spence School before pursuing her career. Rossum earned her high school diploma at 15 through Stanford University’s online program, later studying at Columbia University.
Notable Relationships
On the set of the film Comet, Emmy Rossum met director Sam Esmail, whom she married in May 2017. She was previously married to music producer Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010.
Rossum and Esmail have two children, a daughter born in May 2021 and a son born in April 2023. The couple maintains a private family life.
Career Highlights
Rossum’s portrayal of Christine Daaé in the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award. She also starred in the disaster film The Day After Tomorrow.
On television, she achieved widespread recognition for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime comedy-drama series Shameless. Rossum also expanded her career by directing episodes of the acclaimed series.
Signature Quote
“I try to keep myself as sane and as grounded as possible by surrounding myself with normal people, such as all the friends that I’ve had from when I was little.”
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