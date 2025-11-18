“I Don’t Work Here, Lady”: Karen Wrongly Assumes Customer Is An Employee, Physically Hurts Her

Society is abundant with people who act high and mighty, and encountering one is nothing unusual. However, it becomes a different story when the said individual begins to assault you in any way physically.
This happened to a woman at a shoe store when an entitled older lady mistook her for an employee and began demanding attention. When she ignored the rude calls, the unhinged customer threw a shoe that hit her in the head.
A commotion ensued, which ended with the ill-mannered woman being handcuffed by responding police officers. The author proceeded to do her business at the store but felt it necessary to share her story with the I Don’t Work Here, Lady subreddit.
Any form of physical assault towards another person is never tolerable
A woman had a shoe thrown at her by a rude customer who mistook her for a store employee
A commotion ensued, urging the manager and other employees to call the police
Responding officers placed the entitled woman in handcuffs as the author proceeded to handle her business
There are two different types of physical assault, varying in gravity
There’s no question that the woman committed a physical assault on the author when she threw the shoe that hit the latter in the back of the head. Legal publishing company Nolo named two main classifications: simple and aggravated assault.
Simple assault involves either the threat or the act of immediate harm that causes minimal injuries to the aggrieved person. This definition includes merely raising a fist to threaten violence against someone.
Meanwhile, aggravated assault results in serious bodily harm. It may involve the use of weapons or the intent to commit a severe physical crime such as sexual coercion.
In the United States, simple assault is a misdemeanor charge, which usually carries a maximum yearlong sentence. Aggravated assault, on the other hand, is a felony charge. In worst cases, the offender may face a life sentence.
The author didn’t specify in what part of the world the incident happened, but she is likely a victim of simple assault. It is also the probable reason why the store managers called the police, who eventually placed the woman in handcuffs.
Assault victims must know their rights if the incident occurs in a public place
The author experienced assault in a public setting, which happens quite often around the world. According to Atlanta-based personal injury lawyer Betty Nguyen Davis, the victim can file one of two cases: criminal or civil.
In criminal cases, the goal is to impose sanctions on the offending individual and throw them the book if necessary. Civil cases, on the other hand, are more about the victim receiving compensation for potential damages from the ordeal they experienced. It could help them recover from medical expenses, lost wages, or emotional trauma.
“While a criminal case requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the burden of proof in a civil case is lower, requiring a preponderance of the evidence,” Davis wrote in an article for her website.
According to the author’s account, she is seemingly not intent on filing cases or seeking damages. She allowed the store manager to handle the mess without escalating the issue, sparing herself from a potentially more problematic situation.
What about you, readers? Was there a better way for the author to have responded?
The author provided more details to commenters’ questions as others shared their thoughts on the situation
