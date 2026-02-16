‘Frida Mom’ Causes Major Chaos Online After People Notice Its Highly Inappropriate Marketing

Your reputation as a company is one of the most vital things ever. If you lose your customers’ trust, you can tank the entire enterprise. And there are some things that you simply don’t do if you want to stay in business.
Baby care brand ‘Frida’ is currently mired in controversy. The internet is outraged after seeing the type of inappropriate, suggestive language the company used in its marketing. And some consumers are demanding a boycott. Scroll down for the full story and to see what the internet is saying.
Other customers called the brand out as well
A spokesperson for the company put out a statement about the controversy
‘Frida’ has been accused of having used adult, suggestive, inappropriate language to advertise its baby care products in the past. Some parents were so outraged by what they saw that they vowed to boycott the brand and also return its products.
Some people were so furious with what they saw that they called out the brand and its products on TikTok, with some clips garnering millions of views and making the news spread even further.
As reported by The Telegraph, ‘Frida’ products are stocked in major United States shops, such as Target and Walmart. What’s more, this brand’s products are also sold on Amazon.
Following the outrage, The Telegraph states that ‘Frida’ took down a part of its website with the names of the key executives working there.
Here’s the statement that a spokesperson for ‘Frida’ gave to The Telegraph: “From the very beginning, Frida has used humour to talk about the real, raw and messy parts of parenting that too often go unspoken. We do this because parenting can be isolating and overwhelming, and sometimes a moment of levity is what makes a hard experience feel human, shared and survivable.”
They continued: “Our products are designed for babies, but our voice has always been written for the adults caring for them. Our intention has consistently been to make awkward and difficult experiences feel lighter, more honest and less isolating for parents. That said, humour is personal. What’s funny to one parent can feel like too much to another. We’re never trying to offend, push boundaries for shock value, or make anyone uncomfortable. Importantly, our tone is never separate from our product.”
According to the company representative, the humor they use is “always grounded in a specific feature, benefit or innovation – a reflection of the real problem we are solving for families. Frida was built to support families through some of the most vulnerable and transformative chapters of their lives. We stand firmly behind that mission.”
They added: “We will continue to show up with honesty, empathy and courage. With each decision we make, we will continue to evaluate how we express our voice so that our commitment to families is unmistakable and our tone always meets the moment.”
What do you think of the controversy? Have you ever used this brand’s products before? Have you yourself come across inappropriate language used in its product marketing? What are some brands that you are boycotting and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
