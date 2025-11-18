“How Dare You”: 31 Times Someone Falsely Judged A Person And It Stayed Rent-Free In Their Head

Have you ever assumed that someone was too quiet and shy only to later learn that they had the most crazy personality? Just like that, we’ve all made split-second judgments about one another at some point that may or may not be true. The problem begins when those judgments are forced onto the other person.
This thread is full of people who were shocked by the baseless assumptions someone else made about them. These stories may make you overthink all the times you’ve presumed something about a person.
More info: Reddit
#1
I went to walmart while taking a break from painting the nursery. I was fairly spattered in paint and trying to pick a pizza. I heard a lady tell her kid “that is why you go to school so you don’t have a job like that”. There are layers to just how f****d up that was. Not the least of which is house painters can make pretty decent money.
Image source: Mostlyaverageish, Kenny Eliason
#2
That I’m probably just some uneducated immigrant who can’t speak English.
I’m Mexican, I drive a truck for a living. I make more doing this than putting my bachelor’s to use. I don’t talk much because I’m tired, grumpy and depressed all of the time.
Image source: InternetAccount00, Darwis Alwan
#3
That I was being horribly disrespectful in a church ceremony.
In reality I was my little sisters Confirmation sponsor (Catholic rite) and was also in end stage liver failure. Was on lots of meds for pain and my brain was marinating in ammonia so I had several head drops (like when you’re falling asleep) during the 2 hour mass.
Woman next to me berates me for being ‘so rude and disrespectful’
Luckily my mom found her afterwards and tore her a new one.
Image source: greffedufois, Polina Sirotina
#4
That I can’t possibly be smart enough to do my job (STEM) because I’m an attractive woman. (Not assuming here – have had guys say this to me explicitly.) It does help quickly weed out the a******s when I’m dating, though.
Image source: Kynsade, Diane Serik
#5
That I’m lazy because I really enjoy videogames. B***h, I have a full-time job, House, car, wife, and a dog. I also do most of the cooking, cleaning, dog-walking, and general chores around the house because my wife works crazy hours. Lazy my a*s.
Image source: theslyturtle, Florian Olivo
#6
I hate men because I’m a lesbian. Not being sexually and romantically attracted to men doesn’t mean I hate them. Sometimes talking to my straight gal friends, it seems like they are the ones that do lol.
Image source: pataconconqueso, Alexander Grey
#7
Someone thought “just because I’m ugly id date anyone”.
Image source: Blitzboi01, Crew
#8
I worked with a girl who came from a big family and when I told her that I’m an only child, she went on a rant about how I must be spoiled and that my parents “f****d me up” by doing everything for me. As if that’s the only outcome that an only child could have.
Image source: house-cat, Kenny Eliason
#9
I was in target and stopped to look at a really cute swim suit for a baby that was on display in the aisle. Two older ladies passed by and one of them said “she’s way too young to have a child” nose in the air. I was in my mid 20s, probably the same age or older than she was when she had kids.
Image source: ndhlpplse, Jonathan Borba
#10
A girl I met for a date on an app once said to me at the end of the date that I should see her again because a guy of my height won’t have many options.
Image source: anon, Jarritos Mexican Soda
#11
I was hanging out a friend and it had been about a month after we had met etc, and they said, “The best thing about you is that you’re happy being mediocre”. This felt especially bad as at that time in my life, I had just had a string of failures and was already pretty down.
Image source: universaladaptoid, ELEVATE
#12
“No wonder you’re so *depressed* you’re a lazy millennial who thinks everything is handed to him”.
Image source: overcookedpopsicle, Engin Akyurt
#13
-That I’m mentally well because ‘I don’t look like I’m depressed.’ This one isn’t necessarily rude, but can be annoying after awhile.
-And also, that I’m dumb, shy, and/or a pushover.
Image source: Piggishcentaur89, Engin Akyurt
#14
People always assume I’m mean (when I’m literally the nicest person people have ever met according to people whom actually know me) all because I have a RBF.
Image source: sourprunes, cottonbro studio
#15
That I was stupid enough not to figure out that the guy I had a crush on in middle school was paid to go on a date with me as a joke. 10+ years later I’m still pissed. Though based on how he’s doing now I dodged a real bullet there lmao.
Image source: eh0kay, Dewey gallery
#16
My mother thought for the longest time I was gay. I have nothing against homosexuality, but this was when I was in middle school.
She even asked if I would rather look at a boy or a girl in a swimsuit.
Image source: imzwho, Brett Sayles
#17
Coworkers think I’m still 16 and can’t handle complicated work, I’m 23 (baby-face asian face and short problem).
Image source: jesmi19, Thirdman
#18
That I was pregnant.
Not only have I never been pregnant, I have tried over and over to become pregnant without success.
Image source: ms_bathory, Ömürden Cengiz
#19
Doesn’t ever offend me at all, but it could really offend others. People always automatically assume I’m a guy whenever I play my online FPS and am good at the game.
Image source: anon, Alexander Kovalev
#20
That my accent indicates my intellect.
Image source: somebodysdad0330, ICSA
#21
In 5th grade I was the new girl in school and one of the girls in my class said I looked like a prairie girl straight off the farm.
She’s still my best friend 16 years later lol.
Image source: dogsandtulips, Kristine Kopperud
#22
Just because I have these muscular [duck]ular forearms, babes are always asking me to twist the caps off of everything. The truth, I have really soft under hands, and caps tear me up really good.
Image source: Delicious-Hot-Dog, Ketut Subiyanto
#23
My father and I were in Prague when we heard an English woman say to her friend, about us, *”they look so British they can’t be British”*, which I don’t think was a compliment. Okay, we were British but I think that was a bit uncalled for.
Image source: F**kCazadors, Skitterphoto
#24
Not rude. On several occasions I have been asked if I’m a musician, based on my hair.
#25
Yesterday in Biology class we where talking about Huntington disease. My teacher asked if anyone knew who Woody Guthrie is and no one knew. He looked at me and said “I thought you would have at least.” I know I’m older then the rest of the class by at least 9 years, but damn I’m not that old.
Image source: Secret_spidey, Max Fischer
#26
My teacher was trying to make small talk with me one day and apparently because I’m a weird, awkward kid she asked “you watch anime, right?”. Like, I’ve literally never watched a second of any anime smh.
Image source: anon, Danny Choo
#27
I’m an Indian man. I am obviously a pervert.
I am a weightlifter therefore I am dumb.
Image source: KPD137, Rahul Shah
#28
There was a sizable rumor for some years in high school that I cheated on an ex-girlfriend. It ended up getting debunked when people actually listened to me, but for a while that reputation really hurt.
Image source: ninth9wonder, Max Fischer
#29
OK.
Living in Baltimore area in the 90’s and we were looking at houses.
We were doing ok, not rich but comfortable enough to start looking at buying.
So we are driving with a realtor to look at a house. Can’t remember why she was in the car.
So we are talking about this and that and out of the blue this woman says in the snootiest voice:
“Were you financially handicapped?” She was referring to my childhood, etc.
I know I cannot convey how arrogant and presumptuous this was in a post. You had to be there. This woman was basically suggesting that being middle class was a terrible medical condition or a birth defect.
I normally blow off a lot of stuff but I couldn’t believe she had said that. I said, “NO!” and gave her my best WTF look.
In retrospect, I still cannot understand why she would think that even asking a question like that would be appropriate.
Image source: DerpDerpingtonIV
#30
Travelling with my wife in Europe crossing border control when the immigration officers ask if she’s ok and safe.
Image source: liuyunn, Jose Escobar
#31
I had an Emergency Room doctor tell me I looked like an anti-vaxxer.
Image source: LunarLizzy37, Gustavo Fring
