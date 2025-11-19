“This Isn’t High School”: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

by

The newly appointed White House correspondent Natalie Winters faced strong backlash on social media for her outfit choice on the first day of her new job.

The co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room on Rumble recently began reporting about the first weeks of Donald Trump‘s administration from Washington, D.C.

Winters shared photos of herself on Instagram, showcasing her black top layered with a white collared shirt and matched with a short, white leather skirt and a pair of chunky white sneakers.

While some congratulated the reporter and shared how ‘proud’ they were of her, others didn’t seem to like her outfit choice and immediately sparked debate in the comments section.

“How about not dress like a high school intern?!” someone wrote.

The controversial White House correspondent didn’t seem to worry about all the criticism and shared a strong response to all those slamming her over ‘inappropriate’ outfits

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Image credits: nataliegwinters

Winters didn’t seem to ignore the comments she had gotten on social media criticizing her outfits and shared the response to all of her judges.

“Someone who has a Master’s degree in journalism at the Daily Mail is going to write a thousand-word article criticizing me, trying to make me look like a vapid dumb bimbo for wearing a sweater,” Winters shared in the video on X.

“I have news for those people. If you want to attack or impugn my work for what I choose to wear, have fun covering my wardrobe choices for the next four years. I’ll be in the briefing room hosting one of the most influential podcasts in history,” she added.

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Image credits: nataliegwinters

Her answer didn’t go unnoticed. Some people immediately showed support.

“I love you, Natalie! You are a very impressive, young woman,” one of the commentators wrote.

“People are jealous that you are now the hottest person in White House press history,” another one said.

“Don’t let them get into your head. You look great. Have confidence in that, and don’t waste any more time on it,” the other one added.

It’s not the first time when Winters has been slammed; she already proved to be a controversial figure in the past

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Image credits: nataliegwinters

The correspondent found herself the center of criticism already in the past when she openly declared that she was ‘transphobic‘ and even posted inflammatory messages on X, formerly Twitter, about transgender people. 

Besides creating big waves with her bold opinions, Winters is also making history as the youngest White House Press Secretary ever.

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Image credits: nataliegwinters

In the world of journalism, she is a rising star who made a name for herself as an investigative reporter known for challenging political corruption and advocating for social justice.

Winters’s social media presence has helped her to elevate her career and expand her reach. 

She became known for her rigorous reporting and ability to uncover stories that many other journalists overlooked or were afraid to speak about.

While some people applauded the youngest White House Correspondent, others had more critical opinions about her

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Image credits: nataliegwinters

During the years Winters managed to gain a loyal following on social media, especially among those who appreciate her thoroughness and bold view points.

“Thanks for all you do Natalie! My daughter just adores you,” wrote one of the commentators on Winters’s Instagram. 

“I will settle for nothing less than Natalie Winters energy,” another one wrote while the other added: “It’s going to be epic. We back you all the way.”

Image credits: nataliegwinters

And yet not everyone seemed so positive about Winters becoming the new White House correspondent.

‘What are you wearing, dear Natalie!?”, one noted

‘Could you at least dress more modestly? This isn’t high school, it’s a PROFESSIONAL and highly privileged position to be in,’ the other one typed.

Controversial White House correspondent’s outfit choices were sparking debate about her professionalism and personal expression

&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits
&#8220;This Isn&#8217;t High School&#8221;: Controversial White House Correspondent Slammed Over Improper Outfits

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times Homophobes Spread Their Hate Online And Were Shut Down By These Epic Comebacks (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
19 Times Medalists Were Kicked Out Of The Olympics For A Variety Of Reasons
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why You Season 4 Part 2 Must Keep Lady Phoebe Alive
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2023
Ferrofluid Was Originally Developed By NASA As Rocket Fuel
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Street Photography: My 35 Pictures I Took While Traveling In Europe
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Revealing How They Grew Up Poor Without Actually Saying It (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.