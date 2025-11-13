30 People Who Creatively Inked Their Necks

Even if the mere thought of a needle buzzing around your ear makes your head spin, neck tattoos are happening. Now, whether or not you want one is totally up to you, but no matter how you feel about it, I think we can all admire the creative ways in which tattoo artists are inking this delicate part of the human body.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the best neck tattoo designs out there that deserve all the attention they can get. From subtle chokers to trippy optical illusions, scroll down to check out these awesome tattoo galleries and upvote your faves.
#1 Phase Two Of My Dream Tattoo By Silvia! I Am Just So In Love!!
Image source: zaftigfatale
#2 Loving The Depth On This One
Image source: leadthefollowers
#3 Tiny Leaf Twig Tattoo Design
Image source: sparrowflies_agnezvirblyte
#4 Amazing Neck Tattoo
Image source: beephillips__
#5 Little Blue Bird Tattoo
Image source: popackane
#6 Optical Illusion Neck Tattoo
Image source: jaguar_tattooartist
#7 A Jumping Cat Neck Tattoo
Image source: giadaknox_tattoo
#8 Raven Tattoo
Image source: tattooraven
#9 Neck Tattoo
Image source: ahmet_cambaz
#10 Little Bird Neck Tattoo
Image source: panterart
#11 Mini Tattoo
Image source: juandesco92
#12 Plant Tattoo
Image source: bicemsinik
#13 Flower On The Neck
Image source: frankdotwork
#14 Choker Snake Tattoo
Image source: sv__a
#15 Floral Neck Tattoo
Image source: mandalatattoostudio
#16 Swallow Tattoo
Image source: ahmet_cambaz
#17 Adorable Tattoo Design
Image source: sa.maiburova
#18 First Tattoo At The New Shop!! Loving This Bright Brick Wall For Photos
Image source: ashleynicoletattoos
#19 Branch Of Olive
Image source: pissaro_tattoo
#20 Neck Tattoo
Image source: duc.ttt
#21 Large Spider Web Tattoo
Image source: danielbacz
#22 No Tear Tattoo
Image source: minie._.chan
#23 Freehand Full Body Tattoo
Image source: joshuawestwick
#24 Creation Of Adam Neck Tattoo
Image source: girlwiththefoxtattoo
#25 A Story Of Love, War And Sacrifice, With Two Endings
Image source: w.y.e.r
#26 Magpie Neck Tattoo
Image source: s.mancinotattoo
#27 Medusa Was Once A Beautiful Mortal Who Was Turned Into A Dreadful Monster By Athena After An Ill-Fated Love Affair With Poseidon
Image source: puedmag_inkpire
#28 Doberman Tattoo Design
Image source: conjvro
#29 Ornamental Neck Tattoo
Image source: pat_shanty
#30 Dot-Work Neck Tattoo
Image source: David Kejr
