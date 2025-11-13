30 People Who Creatively Inked Their Necks

by

Even if the mere thought of a needle buzzing around your ear makes your head spin, neck tattoos are happening. Now, whether or not you want one is totally up to you, but no matter how you feel about it, I think we can all admire the creative ways in which tattoo artists are inking this delicate part of the human body.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the best neck tattoo designs out there that deserve all the attention they can get. From subtle chokers to trippy optical illusions, scroll down to check out these awesome tattoo galleries and upvote your faves.

For a subtle and unique addition to your tattoo collection, check out our ear tattoo designs, which are small yet striking.

#1 Phase Two Of My Dream Tattoo By Silvia! I Am Just So In Love!!

Image source: zaftigfatale

#2 Loving The Depth On This One

Image source: leadthefollowers

#3 Tiny Leaf Twig Tattoo Design

Image source: sparrowflies_agnezvirblyte

#4 Amazing Neck Tattoo

Image source: beephillips__

#5 Little Blue Bird Tattoo

Image source: popackane

#6 Optical Illusion Neck Tattoo

Image source: jaguar_tattooartist

#7 A Jumping Cat Neck Tattoo

Image source: giadaknox_tattoo

#8 Raven Tattoo

Image source: tattooraven

#9 Neck Tattoo

Image source: ahmet_cambaz

#10 Little Bird Neck Tattoo

Image source: panterart

#11 Mini Tattoo

Image source: juandesco92

#12 Plant Tattoo

Image source: bicemsinik

#13 Flower On The Neck

Image source: frankdotwork

#14 Choker Snake Tattoo

Image source: sv__a

#15 Floral Neck Tattoo

Image source: mandalatattoostudio

#16 Swallow Tattoo

Image source: ahmet_cambaz

#17 Adorable Tattoo Design

Image source: sa.maiburova

#18 First Tattoo At The New Shop!! Loving This Bright Brick Wall For Photos

Image source: ashleynicoletattoos

#19 Branch Of Olive

Image source: pissaro_tattoo

#20 Neck Tattoo

Image source: duc.ttt

#21 Large Spider Web Tattoo

Image source: danielbacz

#22 No Tear Tattoo

Image source: minie._.chan

#23 Freehand Full Body Tattoo

Image source: joshuawestwick

#24 Creation Of Adam Neck Tattoo

Image source: girlwiththefoxtattoo

#25 A Story Of Love, War And Sacrifice, With Two Endings

Image source: w.y.e.r

#26 Magpie Neck Tattoo

Image source: s.mancinotattoo

#27 Medusa Was Once A Beautiful Mortal Who Was Turned Into A Dreadful Monster By Athena After An Ill-Fated Love Affair With Poseidon

Image source: puedmag_inkpire

#28 Doberman Tattoo Design

Image source: conjvro

#29 Ornamental Neck Tattoo

Image source: pat_shanty

#30 Dot-Work Neck Tattoo

Image source: David Kejr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
