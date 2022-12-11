Could We Get The Book of Boba Fett Season 2?

The Mandalorian was the first Disney+ live-action Star Wars series and the first stepping stone for the rest of the Star Wars universe to expand through a series of television shows that explore fascinating gaps and storylines throughout the known Star Wars universe. From The Mandalorian, we were gifted a series about the more famous Mandalorian armor-wearing bounty hunter, Boba Fett, through The Book of Boba Fett, after the character was reintroduced to the Star Wars universe after his apparent death about 40 years ago in Return of the Jedi. Below, we’ve detailed Boba Fett as a character, the Mandalorian armor-wearing bounty hunter, not from Mandalore. More specifically, we’ve detailed the Disney+ series focused on the character, if we could get The Book of Boba Fett season 2, and more.
Boba Fett
Boba Fett has always been an interesting character, and luckily thanks to the strange release of Star Wars films, Episodes I to III were released nearly two decades after Episodes IV to VI, the stories of characters, such as their true origins, can be explored as technology grew to make films better in every way. Throughout the original trilogy of Star Wars, Episodes IV to VI, Boba Fett was a feared bounty hunter throughout the galaxy and an ongoing issue for the Jedi thanks to his frequent hiring by The Empire, but the prequel trilogy, Episodes I to III, detailed that the character was a clone of Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Temuera Morrison portrayed Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy and was the perfect casting for the role of an older version of the characters’ clone, Boba Fett, in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, which has explored much of the character’s history already and hopefully The Book of Boba Fett season 2 would continue to do so. While Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones portrayed Jango Fett as a ruthless bounty hunter whose genetic material was being used to create the Stormtrooper army that would be The Clone Wars.
The Book of Boba Fett
Although a clone, Boba Fett differs significantly from the clones used throughout The Clone Wars, which can be easily noted from the characters’ evident lack of aim, viciousness, and personality compared to Boba Fett. The character of Boba Fett, however cult the following behind him, had a somewhat awkward death compared to the bounty hunter’s capabilities and technology. While The Mandalorian re-introduced the legendary character Boba Fett, fans wondered how the character survived the Sarlacc pit that had them believe the character had been dead for so long. The Mandalorian was more of a backdoor pilot for The Book of Boba Fett, which likely made it easier to have an entire episode focused on The Mandalorian, Chapter 5: Return of The Mandalorian. Hence, the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett was more fitting to have showcased the bounty hunter’s narrow escape from the Sarlacc pit. Outside of an appearance from The Mandalorian throughout the latter part of the season and Boba Fett’s past and survival somewhat explored, The Book of Boba Fett also brought Timothy Olyphant’s character back from The Mandalorian and will likely return in The Book of Boba Fett season 2 based on the post-credits scene that featured the character’s recovery and potential enhancements, as well as the live-action debut of Cad Baner.
The Book of Boba Fett Season 2
The Book of Boba Fett season 2 has yet to be confirmed, but with the insane release schedule that Disney+ has lined up from Star Wars live-action series and The Bad Batch, it’s more than likely a second season arrives. The Bad Batch, a CGI spinoff of the other CGI Star Wars series that itself was spun-off from The Clone Wars animated film and the series that followed, premiered its first season this year and followed a group of genetically modified clones that have defied their orders from the Empire. The Bad Batch introduced a new character to the Star Wars universe, another clone of Jango Fett, Omega, an unaltered female clone. While this character has only been added to Star Wars with the release of Bad Batch, everything is canon within the series to the central Star Wars universe, so if the characters were to cross paths anywhere, it should be the series that highlights the character of Boba Fett. However, to maintain the mystery surrounding the character and the future of The Bad Batch, Omega may be unnamed for some time or may be revealed to some extent to be a bit more twisted and show the character across two timelines at once.