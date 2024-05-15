Sigourney Weaver Might Join The Mandalorian and Grogu in Star Wars Universe

Sigourney Weaver, the sci-fi legend known for her iconic roles in Alien and Avatar, might soon be joining the ranks of the Star Wars universe. According to reports, she is in negotiations to star in the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu.
Director Jon Favreau, who created the beloved Disney+ series The Mandalorian and brought Grogu (familiarly known as Baby Yoda) into pop culture, is set to helm this new project. He will also produce alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni. As Favreau said,
A Mandalorian is alluded to in the original films that I grew up with…
The series began in 2019 and follows Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who finds himself protecting Grogu. Despite some criticism around its third season, the show has spun off multiple series including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. According to Jon Favreau,
I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created…
Weaver’s Impact on Sci-Fi
Weaver’s participation could bring a new dynamic to the film. With over a dozen sci-fi movies under her belt, including iconic roles like Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise and Grace Augustine in James Cameron’s Avatar, her role is eagerly anticipated. This isn’t just another gig for Weaver; it’s a chance to expand her already extensive footprint in science fiction.
The InSneider newsletter initially reported Weaver’s involvement, which was later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter.
The Future of Star Wars Films
With The Mandalorian & Grogu, Lucasfilm aims to continue exploring new Horizons within the Star Wars saga. The movie is slated to begin filming later this year, marking a significant milestone as it will be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. According to an analyst,
The prospect of bringing The Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.
- The current schedule has filming due to start in California later this year.
- Pascal’s involvement remains uncertain due to his commitments, notably his role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Fantastic Four.
The Star Wars Timeline Continues
No specific details about Weaver’s character have been released yet, heightening speculation among fans and industry insiders alike. Will she play an ally or opponent? Only time will tell. What we do know is that Favreau’s commitment to expanding the universe holds significant promise for what lies ahead.