Cad Bane Makes His Live-Action Debut In The Book of Boba Fett

If you watched the Clone Wars cartoon from the beginning, you’ll know who Cad Bane is. This blue-skinned alien made his debut in the first season’s finale Hostage Crisis. Not only did he pop up on the scene as an elusive and intimidating bounty hunter, but he also led a band of bounty hunters to do the unthinkable. With the goal of breaking out Ziro the Hutt from Republic’s prison facility, the bounty hunter from the planet Duro led a group of bounty hunters, including Aurra Sing, to infiltrate the Senate building on Coruscant and take multiple senators hostage. They ultimately succeed, despite the efforts of the Jedi to stop them. Oh, but the daring bravado of Cad Bane didn’t stop there. In the premiere of the second season, Cad Bane takes on his boldest job that no other bounty hunters would even think about doing. Under the orders of Darth Sidious, the fearless bounty hunter infiltrates the Jedi Temple for the purpose of stealing a Holocron. Yes, this guy actually had the gull to basically invade the home of the most powerful warriors in the galaxy and steal something valuable from them. And guess what? He actually got it and made it out. How many other bounty hunters would attempt that? I would say not very many.
Throughout the rest of the Clone Wars series, Cad Bane proved to be quite the bothersome nuisance for the Jedi. In fact, unlike many other bounty hunters, this guy equipped himself with weapons and gadgets made specifically to combat the Jedi. This was evident from his battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Quinlan Vos. While he wasn’t able to kill them, he was able to hold his own and for a someone who isn’t a Sith and can fight two Jedi and live to tell the tale is quite impressive. Cad Bane’s story was originally meant to end in his death by the hands of Boba Fett. However, after the show’s cancellation in 2014, those plans never followed through. Dave Filoni even confirmed that the two were meant to meet with the idea of Cad Bane training Boba Fett so he could follow in his father’s footsteps. And to make things even more interesting, Dave Filoni confirmed that Cad Bane knew Jango Fett personally. This would have set up some good dynamic between the two bounty hunters, especially since Boba Fett was still a fledgling during the Clone Wars.
We never got to see that story play out in that series, but it looks like we might be able to see a version of that in live-action. Oh, that’s right, the Fett man himself is going to have a main rival in his show, and it’s someone we have only seen in animated form. Well, after the latest episode of the Book of Boba Fett, we finally got our look at Cad Bane in live-action form. I’ll be honest, this is something that I have suspected Dave Filoni would try pursuing in one of these Disney+ shows. If he was going to do it somewhere, then the Book of Boba Fett would be the best place to do it. Two of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy being heated rivals is perfect for this show. And the latest episode has set the stage. First of all, I just have to talk about how Cad Bane looks in live-action form. I do think he looks good and that’s saying something. This character is an alien and worked best in the animated shows. His last appearance before The Book of Boba Fett was in the Bad Batch. This time, he was hired to abduct Omega from the Bad Batch squad. He did initially succeed and even managed to wound Hunter in the process. But before he could deliver, he encountered the Bad Batch once again, but he would also fight Fennec Shand as well. This would ultimately lead to him losing Omega, but in the end, he lived to fight another day.
His appearance in the Bad Batch was short, but at least we got to see him do his thing. What really stood out was his fight with Fennec Shand. This is going to lead to another epic fight between them in the Book of Boba Fett. As of now, Fennec Shand is the one who has history with Cad Bane, while Boba Fett probably has never had a real interaction with him. She will be instrumental when the war begins, but I have a feeling Dave Filoni will use this opportunity to implement the story he had in mind for the Clone Wars. Why not? They already brought him in to be the main enforcer for the Pyke Syndicate, so why not make the best of it? I think the rivalry between Cad Bane and Boba Fett will stem from the former’s association with Jango Fett. Of course, Cade Bane will likely use his connection to Jango Fett to taunt Boba and make him careless. That’s how the ruthless bounty hunter plays with his food, even when they’re more powerful than him. He did this with the Jedi he went up against and he almost killed them. His weapons and gadgets will give him an edge in a fight with Boba Fett but we all know it’s his cunning nature that helps him win.
I am very much looking forward to the showdown between Cad Bane and Boba Fett. I’m sure Mando and especially Fennec Shand will step in to fight him, but Boba has to be the one to kill him. That way, Dave Filoni will finish the idea he originally came up with and actually see Cad Bane fight in a live-action show. He honestly makes for the best rival for Boba Fett, given that he’s a more experienced bounty hunter with the whole Pyke Syndicate backing him. Looks like that rancor will come in handy. What did you think of Cad Bane’s live-action debut in the Book of Boba Fett?