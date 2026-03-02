Emma Stone’s Unexpected Appearance At The 2026 Actor Awards Has Fans Talking

Emma Stone’s appearance continues to baffle fans. Echoing the general sentiment about her, one fan said she “looks so different and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is.”
The Bugonia star first sparked conversation about her alleged “new face” at Paris Fashion Week last year.
Reacting to a photo of Emma with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one internet user remarked that the actress looked “like a yassified version of herself.” Others, meanwhile, compared her features to those of Bratz dolls.
Emma has never addressed the speculation that she has undergone cosmetic enhancements.
At the Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards), the 37-year-old once again had fans discussing her “different” appearance.
Emma opted for a purple Louis Vuitton dress with a matching cardigan. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore warm, neutral shades for her makeup.
“She looks so different but I genuinely can’t point out what’s different and it’s stressing me out,” one fan noted, reacting to photos of Emma at the event.
Another said Emma looks like “if Lindsay Lohan and the OG Emma Stone had a child.”
A separate fan pointed out that the Easy A actress looks like “redhead Margot Robbie.”
The reason why many actresses resemble each other, according to one observer, may be that “everyone in Hollywood is sharing the same surgeon atm.”
“Different makeup, thicker darker brows, maybe lip filler and Botox and definitely weight loss,” suggested one person, while another speculated that Emma may have gone under the knife for a facelift.
“She looks stunning but she also looks like an uncanny carbon copy. I miss seeing normal pretty people in cinema,” expressed someone else.
The conversation surrounding Emma’s “new face” has even prompted some medical experts to weigh in and speculate about which aspects of her appearance she may have modified.
Dr. Hazan, a plastic surgeon, told The Daily Express that the Oscar-winning actress may have undergone a brow lift or Botox to achieve her cat-eye-like look.
Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand agreed that Emma likely went under the knife for several procedures, telling The Sun that it appears as if she’s had a browlift, upper blepharoplasty (eye lift), and lower eyelid surgery.
At the BAFTAs last week, many fans expressed concern over what they described as an “unhealthy” transformation, pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she may be underweight.
In 2012, the actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her appearance.
“I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat,’” said Emma, then aged 23. “But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up.”
The Cruella actress told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”
In 2014, Emma revealed during an interview with Seventeen magazine that she struggles to keep weight on, “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”
She attributed the issue to genetic factors and urged people to be “kinder” and avoid body-shaming strangers “for things we don’t know the full story on.”
“No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” she said.
In Bugonia, Emma stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company who is abducted by conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) because they are convinced that she’s an alien sent to destroy the Earth.
At the Actor Awards, held on Sunday (March 1) at the Shrine Auditorium, Emma was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role but lost to Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.
She is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).
Bugonia is up for Best Picture. The ceremony will take place on March 15.
“Pretty but doesn’t look like her. I’m so confused,” one fan admitted
