Teen Forced To Marry 32YO Quickly Comes Up With A Plan To Make Him Divorce Her

You’d assume that in the Western world, arranged marriages have become a thing of the past. But according to Reddit user Careful_Echidna554, they’re not.
Last week, the American turned to r/TrueOffMyChest to vent about her supposed traumatic experience in an attempt to gain ownership of it.
The woman claims her parents gave her away to a grown man while she was still in high school, and believes she would probably still be trapped in his grip if she hadn’t developed a scheme to prevent pregnancy.
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Careful_Echidna554
The woman’s story was met with a lot of support from the internet
Follow Us